Falcons release three from practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced a trio of practice squad moves on Tuesday.

Quarterback Kyle Lauletta, cornerback Tyler Hall and defensive tackle David Moa have been released by the organization, and no corresponding moves have been announced at this time.

Lauletta joined the Falcons near the end of training camp, giving the team four options at the quarterback position. Hall signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming and was one of the team's original 16 players signed to their practice squad this season. Moa joined Atlanta after the team's Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

