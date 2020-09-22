Falcons release three from practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced a trio of practice squad moves on Tuesday.
Quarterback Kyle Lauletta, cornerback Tyler Hall and defensive tackle David Moa have been released by the organization, and no corresponding moves have been announced at this time.
Lauletta joined the Falcons near the end of training camp, giving the team four options at the quarterback position. Hall signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming and was one of the team's original 16 players signed to their practice squad this season. Moa joined Atlanta after the team's Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
What it means
Injuries mounted for the Falcons in their Week 2 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Right tackle Kaleb McGary sustained a knee injury, defensive end Takk McKinley left the game due to a groin injury, linebacker Foye Oluokun injured his hamstring and safety Ricardo Allen was forced out of action with an elbow injury. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Monday none of the injuries should be long-term concerns, but given the practice squad rules for the 2020 season, Atlanta may be looking to add some quality depth at those spots if needed this weekend.