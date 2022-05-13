Falcons release 2019 draft pick, make other roster move

Sheffield was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Through three years with the organization the cornerback played in 38 games, making 20 starts. Eleven of those starts came in his rookie year. Sheffield had an overall defensive grade of 47.5 that year before that number dropped to 40.3 in 2020. During those two years, Sheffield gave up over 1,000 yards on 85 receptions, per PFF.