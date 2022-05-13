Falcons release 2019 draft pick, make other roster move

The Falcons have released Kendall Sheffield and Ryan Becker, the organization announced on Friday.
Sheffield was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Through three years with the organization the cornerback played in 38 games, making 20 starts. Eleven of those starts came in his rookie year. Sheffield had an overall defensive grade of 47.5 that year before that number dropped to 40.3 in 2020. During those two years, Sheffield gave up over 1,000 yards on 85 receptions, per PFF.
In 2021, Sheffield missed majority of training camp and the beginning of the season with a foot injury. He did not return until October and only saw significant action against Detroit and Buffalo in Weeks 16 and 17.
The Falcons also released Becker, a reserve tight end who was signed to the active roster in February.
