Falcons React to Week 8 Loss to Lions

Falcons head coach Mike Smith described what took place with the Lions field goal attempt and penalty at the end of the game: "You know, that's football. He missed it and it was a delay of game penalty. The clock was stopped, so there was not going to be a 10‑second runoff. If the clock would have been running it would have been a 10‑second runoff, the way it was explained to me, and I thought we were going to squeak one out. Obviously, we didn't. We didn't make the plays that we needed to make in the second half."

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on how to handle being 2-6, knowing that since 1990, no 2-6 team has made the playoffs: "We've got to be the first one to do it. I think that's got to be the mindset that we have to have. This is probably as tough a loss to take as any I've been a part of and I really feel like we had a lot of different chances to win that ball game and consistently didn't make plays when we needed to. We've got to find a way to get better over the course of the bye week and I think everybody needs to look in the mirror and self‑critique and really ‑‑ when we get back to work, have a great mindset and a great sense of focus."

Ryan described the performance of rookie center James Stone: "I thought James did a very nice job. It was his first time starting and going against a really, really good front four; I thought James played extremely well. He was on point with his calls and kind of getting everybody on the same page up front. I'm very, very happy with the way he played."

Falcons wide receiver Roddy White summarized the 22-21 defeat: "It's tough. It's a tough loss. We thought we would have won this game. I thought we had it in the bag and it's just disappointing to lose that way. I felt like our team played hard. I felt like our defense played good and I felt like in the second half, we didn't do much on offense, especially on third downs; we didn't get any except in the four‑minute drive, but prior to that, I don't even think we got 100 yards in the second half. It was frustrating. It was frustrating, especially on the offensive side, just coming out and just basically taking the ball up and down the field, throughout the first half; it was difficult, coming into the second half and not getting anything going."