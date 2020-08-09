Sunday, Aug 09, 2020 09:55 AM

Falcons re-sign safety J.J. Wilcox and what it means

The Falcons continue to add depth to their secondary, a primary area of need for them entering the offseason

Will McFadden

Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons made it official on Sunday and re-signed safety J.J. Wilcox.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network first reported the possibility of Wilcox returning to Atlanta back on Thursday.

Wilcox, 29, was with the Falcons last season but tore his ACL on the first day of training camp and missed the remainder of the season. Prior to joining the Falcons, Wilcox spent much of his career in Dallas but also played in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and with the New York Jets.

A third-round draft pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Wilcox developed into a starting safety with the Cowboys. He has recorded 233 tackles, 16 pass defenses and six interceptions during his seven-year NFL career.

What it means

The Falcons continue to add depth to their secondary, a primary area of need for them entering the offseason. Wilcox will have familiarity with what Atlanta wants to do, defensively, from his time with the team last year. Safety has been a position where injuries have accrued the past two seasons, but the Falcons now have some serious depth there.

