Falcons re-sign safety J.J. Wilcox and what it means

Wilcox, 29, was with the Falcons last season but tore his ACL on the first day of training camp and missed the remainder of the season. Prior to joining the Falcons, Wilcox spent much of his career in Dallas but also played in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and with the New York Jets.

A third-round draft pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Wilcox developed into a starting safety with the Cowboys. He has recorded 233 tackles, 16 pass defenses and six interceptions during his seven-year NFL career.

What it means