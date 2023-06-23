Falcons name Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellows for training camp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have named Brandon Cuevas, Justin Manning, Adrian McDonald and Angela Rowe as Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows for AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Cuevas comes to Atlanta as the current offensive line coach at Princeton University. In his first two seasons with the Tigers as running backs coach, Cuevas coached first-team All-Ivy League Collin Eaddy as well as Freshman All-American and Jerry Rice Award finalist Ryan Butler. Prior to Princeton, he spent two seasons (2018-20) at Lehigh University where he coached tight ends (2019) and running backs (2018). Cuevas has close to 10 years of coaching experience, having also coached at Marist College, Susquehanna University and Salve Regina University. He received his bachelor's degree in psychology from Susquehanna University.

Manning is currently in his second stint at Tufts University, serving as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, after previously coaching cornerbacks at Tufts in 2016. Prior to his current role, Manning spent four seasons at Duke as the special assistant to the head coach in 2021, and assistant defensive line coach/defensive quality control from 2017-19. In between Duke stints, he spent the 2020 season as the assistant defensive line and outside linebackers coach at Eastern Illinois University. Manning was a part of the Bill Walsh fellowship in 2015 where he worked with the tight ends for the Los Angeles Chargers. Prior to interning with the Chargers, he was a member of the Boston College coaching staff for two seasons and spent two seasons on the Fayetteville State University staff. He received his Bachelor of Science in business administration and Master of Science in athletic administration from North Carolina Central University.

McDonald is the defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley after two seasons as the defensive backs, special teams coach and recruiting coordinator at Midwestern State University. Prior to Midwestern, McDonald was a defensive graduate assistant at Texas State University. McDonald has experience in secondary education as a special education teacher and defensive backs coach at Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena, Texas, in 2018. As a player, McDonald spent time on the practice squads of the Buffalo Bills (2017) and Los Angeles Chargers (2016). McDonald received his bachelor's degree in kinesiology at the University of Houston where he played safety from 2012-15, serving as a team captain and setting the program's career record with 17 interceptions.