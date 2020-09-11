Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield ruled out vs. Seahawks

Although a number of notable players appeared on the Falcons' Friday injury report, their absence on the game report doesn't indicate anything serious. With Sheffield being ruled out for Sunday, veteran Darqueze Dennard will very likely start at nickel corner for the Falcons, a place he manned for the majority of training camp. While he's listed as questionable, Marlon Davidson would be hard pressed to have a big role on defense even if he is able to play. He missed a good bit of camp with the injury and Dan Quinn has commented about the need for him to improve his conditioning ahead of playing in games.