Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield ruled out vs. Seahawks

The second-year corner is among three players who have been ruled out for Atlanta's season opener

Sep 11, 2020 at 04:04 PM
Will McFadden

The Atlanta Falcons made it official on Friday's injury report: Second-year cornerback Kendall Sheffield will not play during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks due to a foot injury.

Sheffield's foot injury kept him out of practice all throughout the week, and there were high hopes for him heading into training camp. Sheffield isn't the only player who has been ruled out for Sunday; defensive end Charles Harris will also be held out of the game due to an ankle injury. On top of that, rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson has been listed as questionable for the game with a knee injury.

Here is the Falcons' injury report from Friday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
DE Dante Fowler Ankle Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
C Matt Hennessy Knee Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
WR Russell Gage Groin Limited participation Full participation Full participation N/A
WR Julio Jones Hamstring N/A N/A Limited participation N/A
WR Olamide Zaccheaus Hamstring N/A N/A Limited participation N/A
CB A.J. Terrell Hamstring N/A Limited participation Limited participation N/A
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Limited participation Did not participate Limited participation Questionable
CB Kendall Sheffield Foot Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
RB Todd Gurley Rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A
G James Carpenter Rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A
DE Charles Harris Ankle Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out

Here is the Seahawks' injury report:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
OT Duane Brown Knee Limited participation Did not participate
OT Cedric Ogbuehi Pectoral Limited participation Limited participation
WR Phillip Dorsett Foot Limited participation Limited participation
TE Will Dissly Achilles N/A Limited participation
OT Jamarco Jones Illness N/A Limited participation

What it means

Although a number of notable players appeared on the Falcons' Friday injury report, their absence on the game report doesn't indicate anything serious. With Sheffield being ruled out for Sunday, veteran Darqueze Dennard will very likely start at nickel corner for the Falcons, a place he manned for the majority of training camp. While he's listed as questionable, Marlon Davidson would be hard pressed to have a big role on defense even if he is able to play. He missed a good bit of camp with the injury and Dan Quinn has commented about the need for him to improve his conditioning ahead of playing in games.

The downgrading of Seattle starting offensive tackle Duane Brown is notable. If he's unable to play, a unit that already had some question marks heading into the season will have even more, It will provide the Falcons' pass rush an even better opportunity to get to Russell Wilson. Starting tight end Will Dissly being listed with an Achilles injury is also something notable worth monitoring.

