Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews, Kendall Sheffield held out of practice

Despite injuring his knee against the Seahawks, Matthews was able to finish the game. That he was held out of Wednesday's practice could be nothing more than a precautionary move for a veteran. More clarity will come regarding Matthews' status for the game throughout the week. On Wednesday, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he'd like to see a full week of practice from rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson before putting him in a game. Davidson participated in a limited fashion, which seems to be a positive sign for him in regards to this weekend.