Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews, Kendall Sheffield held out of practice

The Atlanta Falcons began preparations for their Week 2 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, but three players were not among those suited up.
Starting left tackle Jake Matthews was held out of practice due to a knee injury he sustained in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks; cornerback Kendall Sheffield was out due to the foot injury that prevented him from playing in Week 1, and Charles Harris missed practice because of the ankle injury that left him inactive for the season opener.
Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Wednesday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DE Dante Fowler
|Ankle
|Full participation
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|DT Marlon Davidson
|Knee
|Limited participation
|CB Kendall Sheffield
|Foot
|Did not participate
|OT Jake Matthews
|Knee
|Did not participate
|DE Charles Harris
|Ankle
|Did not participate
What it means
Despite injuring his knee against the Seahawks, Matthews was able to finish the game. That he was held out of Wednesday's practice could be nothing more than a precautionary move for a veteran. More clarity will come regarding Matthews' status for the game throughout the week. On Wednesday, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he'd like to see a full week of practice from rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson before putting him in a game. Davidson participated in a limited fashion, which seems to be a positive sign for him in regards to this weekend.