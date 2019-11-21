Falcons injury report: Excellent news for three Falcons starters 

Nov 21, 2019 at 04:26 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20191121_Practice_KD1_7887

Falcons fans received good news with the release of the team's injury report from Thursday's practice. Matt Ryan (ankle), Julio Jones (foot) and Desmond Trufant (toe) were all full participants in practice after being limited in or held out of Wednesday's session.

All three players suited up for Atlanta's win against Carolina, and it appears the Falcons wanted to give them each a day to recover ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. A few notable players missed their second-straight practice, however. Devonta Freeman, Austin Hooper and Takk McKinley were all held out on Thursday. Safety Kemal Ishmael has already been ruled out against the Buccaneers, but it remains to be seen if anyone else will join him.

Here are the full injury reports for the Falcons and Buccaneers.

Injury report Falcons

