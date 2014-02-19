Falcons Hire Devaney and Bolinger as Player Personnel Scouts

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have named Billy Devaney and Russ Bolinger player personnel scouts.

"Billy and Russ are experienced talent evaluators and I am pleased to add them to our personnel department," said Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff. "I have had a great working relationship with Billy over the years and have always respected his approach to scouting. Russ and I worked closely together in Detroit (1996-97) and developed a great professional and personal relationship. I am confident that by adding Billy and Russ we have made our personnel department better."

Devaney brings more than 30 years of NFL personnel experience to the Falcons, including four years as the general manager of the St. Louis Rams for 2008 to 2011. Prior to joining the Rams, he served as a senior personnel executive and assistant general manager with the Falcons from 2006 to 2007. Devaney spent two seasons working with CBS Sports pregame NFL coverage after serving as pro personnel assistant for the San Francisco 49ers from 2001-03. He led the San Diego Chargers personnel department for a decade as the director of player personnel from 1990 to 2000. Devaney began his NFL career with the Washington Redskins as a college scout in 1979 then went on to become a pro scout in 1983. A graduate of Elon University, Devaney spent the 2013 season as an analyst for ESPN's NFL Insiders show.