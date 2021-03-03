Falcons Fullback Keith Smith Participates in Tackle Reading Across America Day

Tackle Reading Across America Day

In celebration of Tackle Reading Across America Day, Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith virtually joined the third grade class at Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy on Atlanta's Westside on Tuesday morning to read Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You to the students and discuss the importance of reading. The book, written by Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor, celebrates diversity and teaches kids the importance of being respectful to others.