Falcons Fullback Keith Smith Participates in Tackle Reading Across America Day

Smith virtually read to the third grade class at Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy on Tuesday.

Mar 02, 2021 at 07:23 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

KH1_1106

Tackle Reading Across America Day

In celebration of Tackle Reading Across America Day, Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith virtually joined the third grade class at Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy on Atlanta's Westside on Tuesday morning to read Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You to the students and discuss the importance of reading. The book, written by Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor, celebrates diversity and teaches kids the importance of being respectful to others.

KH2_2068

Once he finished reading, Smith answered questions from the third grade students and discussed his favorite part of the book. At the end of the program, Freddie Falcon and the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders surprised the class with Falcons bags and a copy of Sotomayor's book.

KH2_2136

Books With Beef

Throughout his time in Atlanta, Smith has been a strong advocate for getting kids excited about reading, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March of 2020, Smith started "Books with Beef" – a virtual series focused on getting kids actively reading while in quarantine due to the pandemic.

For the next several months, Smith would host a virtual story time for kids each week where he would read a children's book, lead a discussion with the kids on the call and give away books. Smith also welcomed special guests each week including teammates Dante Fowler, Brian Hill, Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun among others.

