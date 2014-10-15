Falcons' Bryant Serving as 'Mr. Reliable'

Dictionary.com defines reliability as the ability to be relied on or depended on, as for accuracy, honesty, or achievement, which pretty much sums up how Falcons special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong would describe the club's kicker, Matt Bryant.

The 39-year-old Bryant has been nearly perfect in 2014, connecting on 8 of his 9 field goal attempts in this his 13th NFL season. During Week 6, he connected on a pair of 50-yard field goals, including a season-long 54 yarder in the third quarter, marking the second time this season, and the second time in his career, that he's split the uprights from 50 yards-or-longer twice in one game.

"He's done a great job for us," Armstrong said. "He comes out and hits a 52 and a 54-yarder this week. He was in a zone in pregame, had a nice warmup, but he's been consistent for us and that's what we're looking for."

Bryant has hit 15 field goals of 50 yards or longer, since joining the Falcons in 2009; his 78.9 field goal percentage on kicks of 50 yards-or-longer is the third best in the NFL since 2009.

The 54-yard field goal on Sunday was Bryant's longest kick, since booting a 55-yard FG against New Orleans in 2012 (11/29/12). The team's other "Matty Ice" has 17 game-winning field goals in his career, including eight as a member of the Falcons. Last season, he hit three game winners.