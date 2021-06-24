Falcons announce player development department changes

"Establishing a culture of development not only as a player but as a person is a priority for our organization. It is imperative we provide an opportunity for individual growth both on the field and off to help players throughout their career and after," said Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot. "We are excited to have Brynlee step up and take the lead on this important initiative while teaming up with Kevin Cone, who has experience not only as a former player but in the player development field as well, to help set our players on their best path forward."