Falcons Announce 2021 Training Camp Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows

The Atlanta Falcons announced the team's 2021 Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows for the 2021 AT&T Falcons training camp. Erick Capetillo, Tessa Grossman, Darryl Jackson and Cliff Matthews will join the team leading up to the kickoff of the 2021 season.

Capetillo is currently a head varsity football coach at Las Vegas High School. His team was ranked No. 7 in Nevada before the 2020 season began. Since being the head coach for the school for the last six seasons, the team's GPA has improved from 2.71 to 3.28. Before becoming the head coach for the football team, Capetillo established the girls flag football program and served as head coach at Las Vegas High School. He established rules and procedures as well as hosted the annual tournament for 12 teams and more than 450 attendees. Capetillo will be specifically working with tight ends and running backs for the Falcons.

Grossman is currently working on a Master of Science in sports psychology at Illinois State University. While working on her degree, she serves as a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach for the women's basketball, gymnastics, golf, softball, volleyball, football and men's tennis programs. Grossman also spent time as an intern strength coach for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 season and University of California Berkely for summer of 2019. She will work with the Falcons' strength and conditioning staff.

Jackson is the secondary coach and special teams coordinator at Brown University in Providence, R.I. He has coached at the collegiate level for more than 25 seasons and has led eight bowl teams and two conference championships. In that span, he has eight years of experience working with defensive backs, six years coaching special teams and three years as offensive coordinator. Jackson will be working with former Bill Walsh Fellow and current Falcons' special teams coordinator, Marquice Williams.