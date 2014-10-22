Falcons Adjusting to London at Different Rates

Smith has been overseas before so he said he's adjusted well to the change. Quarterback Matt Ryan came into the press conference his usual energetic self with a smile to greet the London media and said he feels great and that he's fully adjusted to the change.

On Monday after the Falcons landed, they were bused two hours from the airport to an elementary school to participate in a Play 60 event. During a break in action, Roddy White remarked that sleep would be key to getting on the right schedule and it's a theme that has carried through Wednesday.

Facing such an unusual rookie season on the travel front, rookie Jake Matthews admitted that a few more hours of shut-eye could do him some good.

"I feel pretty good — I could probably catch up on some more sleep," he said following Wednesday's walkthrough. "The time difference is big but I'm still getting adjusted."

Rumblings have persisted in recent years about the possibility of the NFL locating a team in London permanently. The question was raised during Wednesday's press conferences, and while the players admitted they hadn't given the possibility much thought, Smith sees London as a potential future landscape for NFL expansion.