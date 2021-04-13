Falcons Add Jake Pfeil as Director of Sports Medicine

He is certified by the National Athletic Trainers Association Board of Certification and earned his master's degree in sport administration from Mississippi State University in 2002. While at Mississippi State, Pfeil worked as a graduate assistant athletic trainer with the Bulldogs football program. He graduated from Florida State in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in sport management with an emphasis in athletic training, while also serving as a student athletic trainer with football and baseball. Pfeil spent two summers as in intern with the Falcons in 1999 and 2000 and was a seasonal assistant athletic trainer for the club in 2002.