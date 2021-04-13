Falcons Add Jake Pfeil as Director of Sports Medicine

The Atlanta Falcons have hired Jake Pfeil as Director of Sports Medicine.
Pfeil joins the Falcons after spending 15 years at Florida State. Since 2011, Pfeil has held the title of Executive Associate Director of Sports Medicine – Head Athletic Trainer and oversaw the daily medical care of the Seminole football team, injury and illness management, prevention and recovery. Prior to taking on the role of head athletic trainer for FSU football, he was as the athletic trainer for the Seminole baseball program for six seasons.
"Throughout the search process, Jake Pfeil's acumen and passion for building relationships and providing high-level medical care continually stood out to us, and we look forward to he and his family joining our team," said Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. "He possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in the sports medicine field and will play an integral role in our team's on-field performance."
He is certified by the National Athletic Trainers Association Board of Certification and earned his master's degree in sport administration from Mississippi State University in 2002. While at Mississippi State, Pfeil worked as a graduate assistant athletic trainer with the Bulldogs football program. He graduated from Florida State in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in sport management with an emphasis in athletic training, while also serving as a student athletic trainer with football and baseball. Pfeil spent two summers as in intern with the Falcons in 1999 and 2000 and was a seasonal assistant athletic trainer for the club in 2002.