Do it all: Why Falcons value multi-sport athletes

Arnold Ebiketie has always been able to do things few can. The Falcons edge rusher proved as much during a lunch period at Albert Einstein High School in Maryland. The Cameroon native didn't know much about American sports after his family came to the United States. He played soccer early and not much else.

But he saw some classmates playing basketball after they ate, and a pickup game eventually turned into a dunk contest. Ebiketie wanted to play and, as someone relatively new to the area, make friends with those on the court. So, he picked up a basketball for the first time in his life, waited his turn and then took off for the rim. He soared above the rim, brought his arm up and slammed the ball through the hoop.

"The whole gym just stopped," Ebiketie said. "They were confused how it came so easily to me. I mean, I didn't know that much about basketball at the time, but I just knew I was athletic and there was some of the stuff in the sport that I could already do despite not knowing the game that well."

Ebiketie began learning more about basketball and became intrigued by it. He started going to a neighborhood park to play. At first, he wouldn't get picked because he didn't know basketball rules and how to play a team game. He eventually got that down and became an early pickup-game selection and, in time, a standout on his high school team.

The same could be said of Ebiketie's football experience. He started playing his sophomore year in high school, later than most kids,fr but he worked hard to pick up the rules and, once he did, pure athleticism shined.

While football became Ebiketie's primary focus and helped him go from Temple to Penn State to the Falcons, he understands how playing so many sports helped him reach such heights.