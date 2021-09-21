Bud Light Super Fan Official Rules

BUD LIGHT® SUPER FAN CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND NECESSARY TO ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. THE CONTEST IS INTENDED FOR VIEWING IN GEORGIA AND WILL BE GOVERNED BY UNITED STATES LAW. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. ELIGIBILITY:

The "Bud Light Super Fan Contest" ("Contest") is open to legal residents of Georgia who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees, contractors, directors, officers and agents of Anheuser-Busch, LLC, its affiliates and subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, wholesale distributors, retail licensees, and all other service or governmental agencies and their employees involved with the Contest, the NFL Entities (as defined below), and members of their immediate family (spouse, parent, child or sibling), are not eligible to enter or win. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited. Participation constitutes entrant's full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor's and Administrator's decisions which are final and binding in all matters related to this Contest. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements as set forth herein.

2. CONTEST PERIOD:

Contest begins at 12:00:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time ("EDT") on September 22, 2021 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time ("EST") on December 31, 2021 ("Contest Period"). The Contest Period is divided into six (6) entry periods (each an "Entry Period") as defined in the chart below. Administrator's computer is the official time keeping device for this Contest.

Entry Period

Start Date/Time

End Date/Time

Drawing Date

1

09/22/21, 12:00:00 a.m. EDT

10/05/21, 11:59:59 p.m. EDT

10/06/21

2

10/06/21, 12:00:00 a.m. EDT

10/19/21, 11:59:59 p.m. EDT

10/20/21

3

10/20/21, 12:00:00 a.m. EDT

11/09/21, 11:59:59 p.m. EST

11/10/21

4

11/10/21, 12:00:00 a.m. EST

11/23/21, 11:59:59 p.m. EST

11/24/21

5

11/24/21, 12:00:00 a.m. EST

12/14/21, 11:59:59 p.m. EST

12/15/21

6

12/15/21, 12:00:00 a.m. EST

12/31/21, 11:59:59 p.m. EST

01/02/22

3. TWO (2) WAYS TO ENTER:

(a) Internet: Visit https://www.atlantafalcons.com/promotions ("Website") during the Contest Period and follow the online instructions to upload a video showing us "What Makes You the Best Super Fan" and to complete and submit the online entry form ("Entry").

Automated Entries are prohibited and any use of automated devices will cause disqualification. Entrants may not enter with multiple email addresses nor use any other device or artifice to enter multiple times or as multiple entrants. Any entrant who attempts to enter with multiple email addresses under multiple identities or uses any device or artifice to register multiple times will be disqualified and forfeits all prizes won, in Sponsor's sole discretion. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Should multiple users of the same email account enter the Contest and a dispute thereafter arise regarding the identity of the entrant, the authorized account holder of said email account at the time of entry will be considered an entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. The authorized account subscriber is the natural person who is assigned the email address by the ISP or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account subscriber.

(b) QR Code: Use your smart phone or other web-enabled device with data plan to scan the Contest quick response ("QR") code featured on signs or promotional materials at participating stores with the QR read application already installed on your phone. You will be directed to a mobile Web page at https://www.atlantafalcons.com/promotions. Follow the online instructions to upload a video showing us "What Makes You the Best Super Fan" and to complete and submit the online entry form (also an "Entry"). Proof of scanning QR codes does not constitute proof of completion or submission of an entry.

To scan a QR code, participants must have a smart phone or other web-enabled device with a camera feature and/or QR scanner application and may incur message or data charges from their wireless service provider for each message sent and received. If you do not have a QR reader already installed on your phone, type 'QR reader' in your mobile device's application store search field to find available QR readers for your smart phone or other web-enabled device. You will receive a response which will contain a link to download a QR reader for your specific device. Check with your wireless service provider for details on these and other applicable charges. Participants are solely responsible for any such wireless charges. Not all wireless carriers participate.

For all Entries:

If entering with a mobile phone or other web-enabled device and using your wireless carrier's network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply. Check with your wireless service provider for details on these and any other applicable charges. Entrants are solely responsible for any such wireless charges.

All Entries must be received and recorded during the Contest Period. No other forms of Entry are valid. See Appendix A for additional Entry Guidelines & Prohibited Content. Entry must comply with these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right, but not the obligation, to review any Entry for violation of these Official Rules and may, at its sole discretion, reject, delete, or otherwise exclude an Entry for any reason, including without limitation, if the Entry contains any Prohibited Content (as defined in Appendix A) or any other commentary or material which Sponsor, in its sole discretion deems inappropriate.

4. CONTEST JUDGING:

For each Entry Period as defined in Rule #2, all eligible Entries will be judged based on the following judging criteria ("Judging Criteria") by a panel of judges ("Judges") selected by Sponsor. The Judging Criteria includes: (1) Creativity; (2) Originality; and, (3) Relevance to the Contest Theme of "What Makes You the Best Super Fan". The one (1) eligible Entry receiving the highest cumulative score awarded by the Judges for each Entry Period will be deemed the Prize winner for the applicable Entry Period (subject to verification) (see Rule #6 for Prize details). In the event of a tie, tied Entries will be re-judged by a new panel of Judges based on the Judging Criteria stated above until the tie is broken. The decisions of the Judges are final in all aspects of the Contest Judging.

5. WINNER NOTIFICATION:

All prizes will be awarded (time permitting). Potential winners will be notified via email or phone call and must respond to the notification within the twenty-four (24) hour time period, prize will be forfeited and an alternate potential winner will be randomly selected (time permitting). Any alternate potential winner selected will also be required to respond to the notification within the time frame stated above.

Potential winners will be required to complete, sign, and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability and, unless prohibited by law, publicity release to Sponsor or Sponsor's representative within twenty-four (24) hours of prize acceptance. Potential winner will also be required to complete, sign, and return a Release of Liability, Voluntary Assumption of Risk, and Indemnity Agreement to Sponsor or Sponsor's representatives within twenty-four (24) hours of prize acceptance. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these Official Rules, including verification that the winner is twenty-one (21) years of age or older, the potential winner will be declared an official winner of the Contest. If Sponsor cannot verify that the potential winner is twenty-one (21) years of age or older prior to winner notification, the potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner will be randomly selected (time permitting).

Winner's one (1) guest must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older as of the end date of the Contest and will be required to complete, sign, and return a liability and publicity release within twenty-four (24) hours of winner's prize acceptance. Winner's guest will be required to complete, sign, and return a Release of Liability, Voluntary Assumption of Risk, and Indemnity Agreement to Sponsor or Sponsor's representatives within twenty-four (24) hours of winner's prize acceptance.

In the event of noncompliance within any stated time period, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate potential winner will be randomly selected (time permitting). Any alternate potential winner selected will also be required to adhere to the time periods described herein. Any prize notification or prize returned to the Sponsor or its agencies as undeliverable will result in disqualification and the awarding of that prize to an alternate potential winner (time permitting).

Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for suspended or discontinued Internet, wireless, or land-line phone service or a change in an entrant's email, phone number or mailing address which may result in a potential winner not receiving initial prize notification or his/her prize information.

6. PRIZE DETAILS:

Entry Period 1 (1 total): Winner will receive two (2) tickets to the "Dirty Birds Nest" section at the Atlanta Falcons football game scheduled to occur on October 10, 2021 in Atlanta, Ohio. Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") is $800.00.

Entry Period 2 (1 total): Winner will receive two (2) tickets to the Dirty Birds Nest section at the Atlanta Falcons football game scheduled to occur on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Ohio. ARV is $800.00.

Entry Period 3 (1 total): Winner will receive two (2) tickets to the Dirty Birds Nest section at the Atlanta Falcons football game scheduled to occur on November 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Ohio. ARV is $800.00.

Entry Period 4 (1 total): Winner will receive two (2) tickets to the Dirty Birds Nest section at the Atlanta Falcons football game scheduled to occur on December 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Ohio. ARV is $800.00.

Entry Period 5 (1 total): Winner will receive two (2) tickets to the Dirty Birds Nest section at the Atlanta Falcons football game scheduled to occur on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Ohio. ARV is $800.00.

Entry Period 6 (1 total): Winner will receive two (2) tickets to the Dirty Birds Nest section at the Atlanta Falcons football game scheduled to occur on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Ohio. ARV is $800.00.

For all Prizes:

Game date is subject to change. Seating assignments to be determined by Sponsor, in Sponsor's sole discretion, and subject to availability and change. Ground transportation, meals, gratuities, personal purchases and all other expenses not specified herein are solely the responsibility of the winner. If winner cannot accept the prize as specified, prize will be forfeited and will be randomly awarded to an alternate winner (time permitting). Total ARV of all prizes is $5,600.00. Any difference between stated value and actual value will not be awarded.

Limit one (1) prize per person. Prizes are non-transferable and no cash equivalent or substitution of prize is offered, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. If a prize, or any portion thereof, cannot be awarded for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prize with another prize of equal or greater value. Prize winner will be solely responsible for all federal, state and/or local taxes, and for any other fees or costs associated with the prizes they receive, regardless of whether it, in whole or in part, is used.

If Sponsor so elects, potential winner and one (1) guest may be required to submit to a confidential background check. Such background check may include (but is not limited to) investigation of criminal, sexual offenses, or other arrest or conviction record, and any other factor deemed relevant by the Sponsor to help ensure that potential winner and one (1) guest will not bring the Sponsor or the NFL Entities (as defined below) into public disrepute, contempt, scandal or ridicule or reflect unfavorably on the Sponsor or the NFL Entities (as defined below). If requested, potential winner and one (1) guest agree to sign waiver forms authorizing the release of personal and background information. In the event of noncompliance, to be determined at the sole discretion of Sponsor, prize will be forfeited and will be randomly awarded to an alternate winner (time permitting).

7. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY AND RELEASE:

Anheuser-Busch, LLC, Administrator, the NFL Entities (as defined below) and each of their affiliates, subsidiaries, and agencies (collectively the "Released Parties") are not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, unintelligible, returned or undelivered Entries, email, or for lost, interrupted or unavailable satellite, network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), Website, or other connections availability, accessibility or traffic congestion, miscommunications, failed computer, network, telephone, satellite or cable hardware or software or lines, or technical failure, or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions, computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic or network. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of this Contest or Website, or act in violation of the Official Rules, or act in any manner to threaten or abuse or harass any person, or violate Sponsor's terms of service, as solely determined by the Sponsor, will be disqualified. Released Parties are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Contest, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like entry methods will void all such Entries, and may subject that entrant to disqualification. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to entrants or any other person's computer or property related to or resulting from participating in this Contest. Should any portion of Contest be, in the Sponsor's sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Contest, or submission of Entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest, and determine the winners from valid, non-suspect Entries received prior to action taken, or otherwise as may be deemed fair and equitable by the Sponsor. In the event of a dispute regarding Entries received from multiple users having the same email account, the authorized subscriber of the email account used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. The authorized account subscriber is the natural person who is assigned the email account by the organization responsible for assigning the email account. All materials submitted become the property of Anheuser-Busch, LLC and will not be returned.

Entrants agree (a) that Sponsor and its parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, and advertising and Contest agencies, and their respective officers, directors, employees, wholesale distributors, representatives and agents, will have no liability whatsoever for, and are released and shall be held harmless by entrants against, any liability, for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, to persons, including death, or property, or rights of publicity or privacy, defamation, copyright infringement or portrayal in a false light resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of the prize or participation in this Contest or in any Contest-related activity, and (b) winner, by acceptance of prize, except where legally prohibited, grants permission for Sponsor (and agrees to confirm such agreement in writing) and those acting pursuant to its authority to use his/her name, submitted biography, voice and/or likeness and prize information, and/or Entry (and assign the Entry, which may be altered, changed, modified, edited, used alone or with other works, as solely determined by Sponsor) for advertising, trade and Contest purposes without further compensation, at any times or time, in all media now known or hereafter discovered worldwide and on the Internet without notice or review or approval.

8. PUBLICITY AND COPYRIGHT LICENSE:

Acceptance of prize offered constitutes permission for Sponsor and the NFL Entities (as defined below) to use winner's name, voice, biographical information and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and promotion without further compensation in all media now known or hereafter discovered worldwide and on the Internet without notice or review or approval as permitted by law.

You grant Sponsor an exclusive, worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, unrestricted, royalty-free, sub-licensable and transferrable right and license to exploit your Entry (including, without limitation, your name and likeness and the names and likenesses of any and all persons in the Entry, and any intellectual property rights (e.g. copyright, trademark, etc.) contained in the Entry) in any media now or hereafter known, without any payment or other consideration of any kind, or permission or notification, to you or any third party, for any purpose, including, without limitation, your Entry and any person's property (physical, personal, intellectual property rights, and indicia) contained therein. The foregoing grant includes, without limitation, the right to reproduce, display, distribute, publicly perform, create derivative works of, alter, amend, broadcast, edit, publish, use, merchandise, license, sublicense, and adapt the Entry in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world, for any purpose, whether commercial in nature or otherwise, including in contexts and circumstances that result in your Entry being associated with a particular Sponsor or Sponsors. Accordingly, you hereby waive any objection to, such use including without limitation, distribution, reproduction, creation of derivative works of, public performance, or display of your Entry, and any claim for compensation whatsoever in connection therewith. Such waiver shall include any claim for infringement of any so-called "Moral Right," "Droit Moral" or similar right or interest.

9. DISPUTE RESOLUTION:

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant, Administrator and Sponsor in connection with the Contest or any claim or dispute that has arisen or may arise between you, Administrator and Sponsor, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Missouri without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules. The place of arbitration shall be St. Louis, Missouri.

10. PRIVACY POLICY:

See Sponsor's privacy policy located at https://www.budlight.com/en/privacy-policy.html ("Website") for details regarding the use of personal information collected in connection with this Contest. If you are verified as a prize winner, your first name, last initial, city and state will be included in a publicly available winner's list.

11. SPONSOR:

Anheuser-Busch, LLC, One Busch Place, St. Louis, MO 63118.

12. ADMINISTRATOR:

Rio Creative, 16630 Old Chesterfield Road, Chesterfield MO 63017.

13. WINNER'S LIST:

For the names of the winners, hand-print your name and complete address on a 3" x 5" card and mail to: Bud Light Super Fan Winner's List Request, 16630 Old Chesterfield Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017, for receipt by March 3, 2022.

© 2021 Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light® Beer, St. Louis, MO

Participant irrevocably waives all claims against the National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees (collectively, the "NFL Entities") and agrees that the NFL Entities will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Contest or the prizes awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this Contest in any way.

© 2021 NFL Properties LLC. All NFL-related trademarks are trademarks of the National Football League.

APPENDIX A

ENTRY GUIDELINES & PROHIBITED CONTENT:

Entries must meet the following requirements:

· Entry cannot defame, misrepresent or contain disparaging remarks about Sponsor or its products, or other people, products or companies or communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill to which Sponsor wishes to associate.

· Sponsor shall have full right and power to copy, publish, broadcast, display, distribute, use, edit, translate, alter, combine with other material, reuse and adapt any or all portions of the Entry in any way and for any purpose whatsoever, at any time, now or in the future, in any media now known or hereafter devised throughout the World in any manner whatsoever and for any purpose.

· Entry cannot (a) be sexually explicit or suggestive, violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group, profane or pornographic, contain nudity or any materially dangerous activity; (b) promote the excessive or irresponsible consumption of alcohol, or promote illegal use of alcohol, drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing), any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous or any particular political agenda or message; (c) be obscene or offensive, endorse any form of hate or hate group; (d) contain an image of anyone under 21 years of age; (e) otherwise fail to comply with the Beer Institute Advertising and Marketing Code as made publicly available at the following online location: http://www.beerinstitute.org/assets/uploads/general-upload/2015-Beer-Ad-Code-Brochure.pdf; (f) contain trademarks, logos or trade dress owned by others, or advertise or promote any brand or product of any kind (other than Bud Light), without permission, or contain any personal identification, such as license plate numbers, personal names, email addresses or street addresses; (g) contain copyrighted materials owned by others without permission; (h) contain materials embodying the names, likenesses or other indicia identifying any person, living or dead, without permission; (i) refer to or depict any names, logos or readily recognizable features of a retailer of alcohol beverages (such as a grocery store, convenience store, restaurant, bar, or any other retail location that sells alcohol beverages);or (j) depict, and cannot itself be in, violation of any law.

· Each entrant warrants and represents that the Entry: (a) is his/her original work, (b) has not been previously published; (c) has not received previous awards; and (d) does not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity;

· Any entrant whose Entry includes likenesses of third parties or contains elements not owned by the entrant (such as, but not limited to, depictions of persons, buildings, trademarks or logos) must be able to provide legal releases for such use including Sponsor's use of such Entry, in a form satisfactory to Sponsor, upon request, prior to award of prize and/or naming of entrant as a winner.

· Any Entry that, in the sole opinion of Sponsor, is not in accordance with the guidelines as stated herein or on the Website, or is deemed to be inappropriate for publication is ineligible.

· Incomplete, illegible, deceptive or garbled Entries are not eligible.

· Any such entrant will indemnify and hold harmless, Sponsor from any claims to the contrary.

All Entries are subject to Sponsor's Digital Millennium Copyright Act policy, as follows: Digital Millennium Copyright Act—Anheuser-Busch is committed to respecting and protecting the legal rights of copyright owners. As such, Anheuser-Busch adheres to the following notice and take down policy, in full compliance with Section 512(c)(3) of the DMCA (17 U.S.C. § 512 et seq.). If you believe any of the Entries infringes upon your intellectual property rights, please submit a notification alleging such infringement (hereafter a "DMCA Takedown Notice"). To be valid, a DMCA Takedown Notice must (i) be provided to the Anheuser-Busch designated agent, ("Copyright Agent"), as set forth below, and (ii) include the following:

· A physical or electronic signature of a person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed;

· Identification of the copyrighted work claimed to have been infringed, or, if multiple copyrighted works at a single online site are covered by a single notification, a representative list of such works;

· Identification of the material claimed to be infringing or to be the subject of infringing activity and that is to be removed or access disabled and information reasonably sufficient to permit the service provider to locate the material;

· Information reasonably sufficient to permit the service provider to contact you, such as an address, telephone number, and, if available, an electronic mail;

· A statement that you have a good faith belief that use of the material in the manner complained of is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law; and,

· A statement that, under penalty of perjury, the information in the notification is accurate and you are authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

Anheuser-Busch's Copyright Agent to receive DMCA Takedown Notices is: email: trademarks@anheuser-busch.com. For clarity, only DMCA Takedown Notices should go to the Copyright Agent; any other feedback, comments, online purchases or other communications should be directed to the applicable customer service links posted on the Website. You acknowledge that in order for Anheuser-Busch to be authorized to takedown any Content, your DMCA Takedown Notice must comply with all of the requirements of this Section.

By submitting an Entry, you agree that your Entry is gratuitous and made without restriction, that it will not place Sponsor under any obligation other than as stated in these Official Rules, that Sponsor is free to publish or otherwise disclose the ideas contained in the Entry on a non-confidential basis to anyone or otherwise use the ideas without any additional compensation to you. You acknowledge that, by acceptance of your Entry, Sponsor does do not waive any rights to use similar or related ideas previously known to Sponsor or developed by its employees, or obtained from sources other than you.

By participating, you acknowledge that your Entry may be posted on the Website or in any other form of publication, in Sponsor's sole discretion. Entries posted to the Website are not edited by Sponsor and are the views/opinions of the individual entrant and do not reflect the views of the Sponsor in any manner. By entering, you acknowledge that Sponsor has no obligation to use or post any Entry you submit.

ABBREVIATED COPY

BUD LIGHT® SUPER FAN CONTEST

No Purchase Necessary. Open to GA residents 21+. Begins 9/15/21 and ends 12/31/21. See Official Rules at https://www.atlantafalcons.com/promotions for free entry, prizes and details. Message and data rates may apply. Participant agrees to receive response texts. Void where prohibited.

© 2021 Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light® Beer, St. Louis, MO