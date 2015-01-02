Bryant Makes Good on ALS Commitment

Jan 02, 2015 at 01:00 AM

It should be no surprise that even after the 2014 season, kicker Matt Bryant makes good.

He earned the nickname "Money" for his sure performances during the Falcons' 2014 campaign, a season that saw the 39-year-old go 29-of-32 with his only three misses coming from beyond 50 yards.

With the season over, he's now giving some money away. Bryant pledged to give $100 for every kick he made good on in 2014 to the ALS Association. With 29 field goals and 40 extra points on the year, Bryant's donation for the season totals $6,900.

Bryant's father passed away after a lengthy battle with ALS near the end of the 2009 season.

