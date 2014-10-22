Belief Strong Among Falcons for Turnaround

"We're at a point in the season with where we're at, moving forward, we're gonna have to win and we feel like we're gonna have to start winning this week," quarterback Matt Ryan said. "With that said, in the division, there's reason to be optimistic. As bad and as ugly as it's been the last couple of weeks, we're still right in the mix and that's one of the reasons I think there's a lot of optimism."

Outside the Falcons' locker room is one thing, but inside, that optimism does exist in the players preparing for a home game away from home Sunday.

The NFC South is competitive, to use an adjective that head coach Mike Smith used Wednesday, with the Falcons sitting just one game out of first place.

"I think our division is wide open. As poorly as we feel like we've played and as inconsistently as we have played, we're right in the thick of the division race," Smith said. "It's going to be critical for us to get a win this week and stay in the race. This is something that's going to go down to the wire. It's very bunched."

Smith added that the overall record matters little and the division record is what matters most in securing a playoff spot, and with the rest of the division looking similar to the Falcons, getting hot now and putting together a positive streak could go a long way toward earning a division title.

In order for that to happen, the Falcons will have to start to get things together against a team that Smith said is tops in the league in all the major categories he looks at when judging a defense.