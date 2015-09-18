Behind the Facemask: Ricardo Allen

Jay Adams: When did you actually put the ball down after that interception?
Ricardo Allen: Probably after prayer, so it was about 30 minutes later.
JA: Be honest. You showered with it, didn't you?
RA: Nah (laughs). I didn't.
JA: Any significance to your first name?
RA: Any significance?
JA: No family ties or anything?
RA: Nope, not really.
JA: Can you name any other famous Ricardos?
RA: Ricardo Lockette (wide receiver for the Seahawks).
JA: There we go. Anyone else?
RA: Nope.
JA: There's not many out there. You could really carve a niche with this whole football thing.
RA: Hopefully.
JA:We learned recently that your wife, Grace, studies film with you. On a scale of one-to-10, how much did you hit the jackpot?
RA: Ten.
JA: Do you have to pay her back by watching any romantic comedies?
RA: Yeah, man. Every now and then, she'll want to watch a movie or something. She'll sit there and study with me all night and I've got to watch like "The Bachelor" or something like that — "The Bachelorette".
JA: What's the one show she's made you watch that you actually secretly kinda liked?
RA: "The Bachelorette"
JA: Yeah? You got into that?
RA: Yep (laughs).
JA: So, what's a Boilermaker anyway?
RA: Some people say it's a drink, but it's actually the person who builds an engine on a locomotive.
JA: I imagine we're more familiar with the first option.
RA: Uh huh.
JA: What really grinds your gears?
RA: This might be weird: Questions.
JA: What's that? Questions?! So I'm grinding your gears right now?
RA:Not really, because it's an interview, but just a bunch of questions all the time, always having to answer questions.
JA: That's tough with the job you've got.
RA: I know, I know.
JA: Well, I appreciate you making this sacrifice.
RA: Anytime.
JA: You've got to kick out one member of N*SYNC — who's it going to be?
RA: I don't know N*SYNC.
JA: You don't know N*SYNC at all?
RA: Nope.
JA: That's good because everybody always says they want to kick out Joey Fatone just because he's a little chubby.
RA: That's messed up.
JA:That's what I keep saying. But everybody wants Joey gone. Anyway, what's one really cool secret that we need to know about your teammates?
RA: They're funny.
JA: Come on, you've got to give me something better than that.
RA: (Dezmen) Southward is pretty good at Mortal Kombat. He beats (Akeem) King all the time. And King got a flawless victory on (Kemal) Ishmael.