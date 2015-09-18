Behind the Facemask: Ricardo Allen

RA: Ricardo Lockette (wide receiver for the Seahawks).

JA: There we go. Anyone else?

RA: Nope.

JA: There's not many out there. You could really carve a niche with this whole football thing.

RA: Hopefully.

JA:We learned recently that your wife, Grace, studies film with you. On a scale of one-to-10, how much did you hit the jackpot?

RA: Ten.

JA: Do you have to pay her back by watching any romantic comedies?

RA: Yeah, man. Every now and then, she'll want to watch a movie or something. She'll sit there and study with me all night and I've got to watch like "The Bachelor" or something like that — "The Bachelorette".

JA: What's the one show she's made you watch that you actually secretly kinda liked?

RA: "The Bachelorette"

JA: Yeah? You got into that?

RA: Yep (laughs).

JA: So, what's a Boilermaker anyway?

RA: Some people say it's a drink, but it's actually the person who builds an engine on a locomotive.

JA: I imagine we're more familiar with the first option.

RA: Uh huh.

JA: What really grinds your gears?

RA: This might be weird: Questions.

JA: What's that? Questions?! So I'm grinding your gears right now?