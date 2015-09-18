Behind the Facemask: Ricardo Allen

Sep 18, 2015 at 09:45 AM

Jay Adams: When did you actually put the ball down after that interception?

Ricardo Allen: Probably after prayer, so it was about 30 minutes later.

JA: Be honest. You showered with it, didn't you?

RA: Nah (laughs). I didn't.

JA: Any significance to your first name?

RA: Any significance?

JA: No family ties or anything?

RA: Nope, not really.

JA: Can you name any other famous Ricardos?

the-bachelorette.jpg

RA: Ricardo Lockette (wide receiver for the Seahawks).

JA: There we go. Anyone else?

RA: Nope.

JA: There's not many out there. You could really carve a niche with this whole football thing.

RA: Hopefully.

JA:We learned recently that your wife, Grace, studies film with you. On a scale of one-to-10, how much did you hit the jackpot?

RA: Ten.

JA: Do you have to pay her back by watching any romantic comedies?

RA: Yeah, man. Every now and then, she'll want to watch a movie or something. She'll sit there and study with me all night and I've got to watch like "The Bachelor" or something like that — "The Bachelorette".

JA: What's the one show she's made you watch that you actually secretly kinda liked?

RA: "The Bachelorette"

JA: Yeah? You got into that?

RA: Yep (laughs).

JA: So, what's a Boilermaker anyway?

RA: Some people say it's a drink, but it's actually the person who builds an engine on a locomotive.

JA: I imagine we're more familiar with the first option.

RA: Uh huh.

JA: What really grinds your gears?

RA: This might be weird: Questions.

JA: What's that? Questions?! So I'm grinding your gears right now?

RA:Not really, because it's an interview, but just a bunch of questions all the time, always having to answer questions.

joeyfatone_inset.jpg

JA: That's tough with the job you've got.

RA: I know, I know.

JA: Well, I appreciate you making this sacrifice.

RA: Anytime.

JA: You've got to kick out one member of N*SYNC — who's it going to be?

RA: I don't know N*SYNC.

JA: You don't know N*SYNC at all?

RA: Nope.

JA: That's good because everybody always says they want to kick out Joey Fatone just because he's a little chubby.

RA: That's messed up.

JA:That's what I keep saying. But everybody wants Joey gone. Anyway, what's one really cool secret that we need to know about your teammates?

RA: They're funny.

JA: Come on, you've got to give me something better than that.

RA: (Dezmen) Southward is pretty good at Mortal Kombat. He beats (Akeem) King all the time. And King got a flawless victory on (Kemal) Ishmael.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Todd McClure: Ring of Honor induction something 'I'll cherish the rest of my life'

Former Falcons offensive lineman will be added to Ring of Honor during Panthers game on Oct. 30

news

Falcons sign free-agent safety, adding former Packer to secondary mix

Tight end Brayden Lenius released in a corresponding move

news

Camp Report: Falcons VP of player personnel Kyle Smith talks 'churning the roster'

Plus a look at the segment of practice that set the tone for the day, as well as where the offensive line stands on Day 2.

news

Todd McClure to join Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor in 2022

The legendary Falcon started 195 of 198 games over 13 seasons in Atlanta

Top News

Camp Report: Falcons VP of player personnel Kyle Smith talks 'churning the roster'

Falcons sign free-agent safety, adding former Packer to secondary mix

Arnold Ebiketie reflects on first day of training camp, learning from experienced edge rushers

Camp Report: First day of 2022 training camp commences for Falcons

Advertising