Behind the Facemask: QB Matt Ryan

MR: It's all Sarah (Matt's wife). She takes care of all that.

JA: What fashion tips would you give the non-quarterbacking male out there?

MR: Keep it simple. Yeah, keep it simple. Whatever your style is, stick to it, like don't try going to do a million different things.

JA: What about me?

MR: You? I like your style, man. It changes. It's very business casual when you're in the business setting. You pull it together on gameday. You look very classy on gameday.

JA:I keep it metal on the chin.

MR: I like this. If I could grow something, I would.

JA: Maybe in retirement.

MR: Yeah, that's never going to happen.

JA: Let's wrap it up with one secret about your teammates that everybody needs to know.

MR: We've got so many new guys. I've gotta learn some secrets.

JA: We've got to keep it G- or PG-rated, too.