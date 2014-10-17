Behind the Facemask: Josh Harris

JH: I never won state in wrestling, but I placed. I won our area two times and was a state placer my junior year (coming in fourth overall) at 171 pounds. I qualified for the state tournament three times. Success-wise, I would have to say I was a little bit better wrestler than the other sports I played. But in high school actually, even though Carrollton has a storied football program, we made it further in the baseball playoffs than anytime in football. We had four straight final four appearances at state.

FK: I have to ask you the obvious question that everyone wants to know about your specific job skill. How does someone first learn how to be a snapper?

JH: It's actually kind of funny how it started for me. I remember being in the 7th grade about the time in Pop Warner when you start kicking extra points and punting. I was at practice one day and my coach said, 'Hey Josh, you are going to be our long snapper.' And I said, 'Great…what's that?' So my coach bent over and threw a ball between his legs and said, 'That's the gist.' I was terrible at it, but like anything else the more I practiced I got a little better.

FK: So how did you continue to fine turn your new craft?

JH: It was something I did on the side. It was something that I didn't really enjoy because it was taking time away from resting from playing defense.

FK: How did your career continue to progress?

JH: My sophomore year in high school that's all I did was snap. As a junior, I snapped and played linebacker and my senior season I played defensive end and snapped. I had some interest from some smaller schools to walk-on. But growing up a huge Auburn fan; my grandfather, Jimmy Morrow, was on Auburn's 1957 National Championship team and my mom went there; I knew there was only one place I wanted to go.

FK: How did you get your opportunity at Auburn?

JH: I had a coach tell me that I should try to walk-on as a long snapper. I was like, 'I don't want to do that. If I'm going to play football, I'm going to play a real position.' But I showed up my first day of school as a freshman in 2007 and they had a walk-on tryout. They were a couple of hundred kids that showed up. I snapped about 15-20 balls in front of the coaches and they said they would call me or email me and let me know. I never got a call so I said, 'whatever, hey, I tried it, I can move on.' I didn't want to wonder, 'what if?'

FK: How did you eventually catch on?

JH: Halfway through the season, I got a call from a coach that said they wanted to bring me out. They asked if I had been snapping and, of course, I said yes (with eyes rolling). It was funny; the first thing I did when I got off the phone was go straight to Wal Mart and buy a couple of footballs. I took my buddy out to the intramural field and I snapped for two or three hours just to make sure I could still do it because it had been awhile. I redshirted that year and in 2008 I was the back-up and then 2009 was my first year starting.

FK: Tell me about your magical National Championship year at Auburn. What a thrilling experience.

JH: We were talking earlier about my best sports memories and I would definitely have to say that game was it. Just because growing up a huge Auburn fan and knowing how much what Auburn means, to not only me, but my family, to able to win a National Championship for that team was awesome. The fact that it came down to a field goal was even sweeter, especially since my grandfather was on the '57 National Championship team. To have that kind of connection was really cool, too.