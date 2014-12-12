Behind the Facemask: Devonta Freeman

DF: The coolest thing I have done so far is moving my mom out of the projects and being able to provide for my family as much as I can.

FK: If you could sit down with any four people in history and have dinner who would it be?

DF: Martin Luther King, Jr, Bob Marley, Bill Gates and Michael Jordan.

FK: Do you have a dream car?

DF: My main car would be a (Rolls Royce) Ghost because if you are going to get something like that you need to get a lifetime car. I feel like that would be the best investment for me. Their models really don't change much so the value of the car stays pretty much the same.

FK: What was your Hollywood crush growing up?

DF: Lauren London from the movie "ATL." I liked her a lot.

FK: You had an amazing playoff run on the way to leading your team to the state title during your senior year at Miami Central High School, where you totaled over an incredible 1,000 yards in three games (including 308 in the state final). Can you pick out one particular game or play from those playoffs that you would say was your most memorable moment?

DF: Yes, there was 45 seconds on the clock in the semifinals and we were down by three points. We couldn't do anything on them (during that drive) run or pass; they were stopping everything. I took a handoff and got tackled in the backfield and the guy twisted my ankle and tried to break it. I looked at the ref and he just shook his head and said "keep playing." On the next carry, I took it for 70 yards (for a touchdown) to win the game. We ended up winning the state (championship) for the first time in 50 years at my school.

FK: What is your guilty pleasure?

DF: I've got to have fried chicken, no matter what. I'm a big chicken guy. I probably eat chicken more than anything. I'm a real picky eater so I don't like trying new things, which I know I should. Chicken has always been my thing.

FK: Have you found a favorite place in Atlanta yet?

DF: Yes, Gladys Knight's Chicken and Waffles.

FK: Is there anything you wish would come back into fashion?