Bair: Falcons can navigate reasonable 2023 schedule and seriously contend for NFC South title

The team's slate has some obstacles, but doesn't stand in Falcons way. 

May 12, 2023 at 08:00 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons will enter the 2023 season with the lowest strength of schedule. That sentence is code for this: The combined 2022 win percentage of all opponents on this year's Falcons slate is lower than any other NFL team.

It's .417 to be exact.

It's the lowest strength of schedule since 2018, per NFL Research. Of the next six teams ranked just below the Falcons on this list, four of them made the playoffs.

RELATED CONTENT:

How'd the Falcons end up with that. They're playing the entire NFC South twice, and every team in Atlanta's division finished below .500. They're also playing the entire AFC South, where only Jacksonville finished with a winning record. And, since the Falcons finished last in their division, the rest of their slate is filled with last-place teams.

Does that mean the Falcons have a decent shot to win the NFC South, against this opposition, with a vastly improved roster and a wide-open divisional race? It sure does.

One caveat: If we can freely say the Falcons are better, the same might be said of 2022's lackluster performers on the Falcons slate. That's why strength of schedule is an ultimately flawed stat. It doesn't take roster (and possibly coaching staff) turnover into account.

But we can all admit facing the Commanders and Cardinals is better than dealing with the Eagles and 49ers. There are some advantages to a lower strength of schedule.

Even still, the NFL is anything but static. The league evolves, with ebbs and flows created by competition. And, on paper at least, the Falcons are better. They could be as competitive as any team within their division.

Now, does the schedule you surely devoured and overanalyzed Thursday night come into play?

A little bit. The Falcons slate sets up favorably, with two home games to open the season. The opener comes against Carolina and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. Better to catch him early than after he gains experience.

The Falcons comes in Week 11, which is a sweet spot. The London game against Jacksonville could add a complication, but there's room in the early going to gain footing against inexperienced quarterbacks in four of the first six games. Then the Falcons run through a gauntlet of opponents who might struggle, with just two teams that made last year's playoffs between Week 6 and their bye.

Then Arthur Smith and Ryan Nielsen will have an extra week to face New Orleans in Week 12, the start of a more difficult stretch that could define the season. They play four division games in the last seven, giving a Falcons roster with so much new a chance to jel and get ready for the home stretch.

The NFC South should be wide open, considering the state of these teams and their equal uncertainty at quarterback outside Derek Carr in New Orleans, but the Saints have other problems to handle.

The Falcons have a couple of true cold-weather possibilities in a Dec. 3 game in New York and a Dec. 31 game in Chicago, the rest of the slate could be pleasant. They don't have a Thursday game, so there are no severely short weeks on the slate and won't even if they get flex

Overall, though, it's a reasonable run. I'm of the belief that schedules can occasion add complications. This schedule isn't that.

Generally speaking, that should allow the Falcons to go out and earn it on their own merits. If they can stay relatively healthy and grow together despite so many new faces, in addition to finding ways to execute better overall and in close games especially, there's no reason why this group can fight for a division title at season's end. The schedule certainly doesn't make that endeavor more difficult than most.

2023 Atlanta Falcons Schedule Release in Photos

It's a new season, and we can't wait to get started! Get an inside look at our opponents week by week for the 2023 season.

Week 1 (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 18

Week 1 (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Week 2 | Falcons vs Packers
2 / 18

Week 2 | Falcons vs Packers

Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Week 3 | Falcons at Lions
3 / 18

Week 3 | Falcons at Lions

Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Week 4 (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 18

Week 4 (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Week 5 | Falcons vs Texans
5 / 18

Week 5 | Falcons vs Texans

Alika Jenner/Atlanta Falcons/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Week 6 | Falcons vs Commanders
6 / 18

Week 6 | Falcons vs Commanders

Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Week 7 | Falcons at Buccaneers
7 / 18

Week 7 | Falcons at Buccaneers

Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Week 8 | Falcons at Titans
8 / 18

Week 8 | Falcons at Titans

Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Week 9 | Falcons vs Vikings
9 / 18

Week 9 | Falcons vs Vikings

Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Week 10 | Falcons at Cardinals
10 / 18

Week 10 | Falcons at Cardinals

Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Week 11 | BYE WEEK BABY
11 / 18

Week 11 | BYE WEEK BABY

Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Week 12 | Falcons vs Saints
12 / 18

Week 12 | Falcons vs Saints

Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Week 13 | Falcons at Jets
13 / 18

Week 13 | Falcons at Jets

Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Week 14 | Falcons vs Buccaneers
14 / 18

Week 14 | Falcons vs Buccaneers

Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Week 15 | Falcons at Panthers
15 / 18

Week 15 | Falcons at Panthers

Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Week 16 | Falcons vs Colts
16 / 18

Week 16 | Falcons vs Colts

Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Week 17 | Falcons at Bears
17 / 18

Week 17 | Falcons at Bears

Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Week 18 | Falcons at Saints
18 / 18

Week 18 | Falcons at Saints

Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Falcons schedule release: Why the bye is well placed, not after London trip

Falcons' in-season break comes in Week 11, after lone cross-country trip west and before facing rival Saints

news

2023 Falcons schedule release: key dates, matchups and storylines

Highlights include the Falcons holding the easiest strength of schedule in 2023, a closer look at the London game in October and a near-perfect (?) bye week.

news

Nerdy Birds: Your guide to how the NFL schedule is built

The entire Falcons 2023 schedule will be unveiled on Thursday night

news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, Desmond Ridder and Falcons future salary-cap situation

Your questions get answers in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Falcons to face Jacksonville Jaguars in London

This is the third time the Falcons have played a regular season game in London

news

Which NFL Draft pick (not named Bijan Robinson) will have biggest impact on 2023 Falcons? -- Question of the Week

Scott and Tori debate the Falcons rookie taken after No. 8 to have an instant impact on upcoming season

news

One question for every Falcons position group, Part II: The defense

The defense looks drastically different than it did at the end of 2022. With so many new faces, how quickly can their impact be felt in 2023?

news

One question for every Falcons position group, Part I: The offense

What will the running back rotation look like? How will Kyle Pitts' role evolve in 2023? We take a look at these questions, and more.

news

Falcons sign cornerback Tre Flowers to one-year deal

Veteran has spent time with the Seahawks and Bengals

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder expectations, Bijan Robinson, Arnold Ebiketie, positional value and adding receiver help

We discuss all that and more in this Friday mailbag

news

What does the Falcons roster still need following 2023 NFL Draft?

Atlanta was one of the biggest spenders in free agency, then they followed it up by bringing in 12 more rookies (those drafted and those picked up as UDFAs). Where does that leave them with OTAs right around the corner?

Top News

2023 Falcons schedule release: key dates, matchups and storylines

Falcons schedule release: Why the bye is well placed, not after London trip

Nerdy Birds: Your guide to how the NFL schedule is built

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, Desmond Ridder and Falcons future salary-cap situation

Advertising