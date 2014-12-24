Babineaux's Versatility Paying Off for Defense

Days before Atlanta faced New Orleans in Week 16, Falcons defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux identified two goals that would lead to success against the Saints: keeping Drew Brees out of the end zone and getting off the field on third down.

Atlanta's defense allowed New Orleans to score two touchdowns in the team's 30-14 win. One of those Saints touchdowns came after a 99-yard kickoff return, leading to a 1-yard touchdown run in the opening minutes of the first quarter.

The final touchdown by New Orleans came three quarters later when Brees threw a 4-yard score to tight end Jimmy Graham. As for getting off the field on third down, the Falcons accomplished their goal 50-percent of the time (7-of-14).