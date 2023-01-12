Atlanta Falcons Open Ticketmaster Studios

Ticketmaster Studios features multiple production spaces, individual control rooms, a podcast studio, edit bays, audio booth, a fully connected press conference / interview room, and space for Falcons and NFL media partners to deliver content through their channels. The main studio will be a versatile space that will allow for traditional television studio analysis by Falcons' insiders, cinematic storytelling for longer form digital features, touchscreens for game analysis, multiple broadcast cameras, flexibility for sit-down anchor interviews or a couch-setting for conversational interviews. The podcast studio will have space for remote multi-camera productions where podcasts and other productions in the studio spaces can happen simultaneously without interruption. A second studio space will be used for photo sessions and additional video production.

"As demand for digital content continues to increase every year, we are excited to have this incredible, state-of-the-art facility to help us meet fan demand for engaging and real-time content," said Rich McKay, Falcons CEO. "This facility will allow our excellent digital teams who have driven very strong audience growth over the years to efficiently produce more and even better content for all our channels and our partners. It's ultimately another important investment in feeding the passion of Falcons fans