Saturday, Jul 18, 2020 11:59 AM

Arthur M. Blank statement on the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis

AF_primary-300x285
Staff
Lewis_16-9
Photo: History.com

Arthur M. Blank, the owner of Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United and Chairman of the Blank Family Foundation, released a statement on the passing of Rep. John Lewis.

RELATED CONTENT

"At the passing of a true American icon, I join his family, the city of Atlanta, the state of Georgia and our country in mourning the loss of my dear friend Congressman John Lewis. Freedom fighter are words that were rightly associated with John all his life. It was one of the great honors of my life to be standing at John's side in 2011 when he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his decades of service as a Congressman representing our city and for his heroic courage as one of the 13 original Freedom Riders during the most turbulent years of the civil rights movement. John wore the scars of a brutal 1965 beating he received while leading the history-changing 'Bloody Sunday' march in Selma – to those honored to know him, it was always a reminder that freedom isn't free. John risked his life to end legalized racial segregation and make America a better place for us and future generations. Throughout his 33 years representing Atlanta in Congress, he served as the conscience of that body, reminding us all that democracy is a daily struggle. That's the enduring legacy of one of the most courageous people I ever met. May he rest well and at peace after such a meaningful, purpose-filled life."

Related Content

Statement by Arthur M. Blank on the loss of two legendary civil rights leaders
news

Statement by Arthur M. Blank on the loss of two legendary civil rights leaders

The Falcons owner remembers the Rev. C.T. Vivian and Congressman John Lewis as 'legendary trailblazers'
The complete list of Falcons 'Madden NFL 21' ratings
news

The complete list of Falcons 'Madden NFL 21' ratings

The full ratings for Madden NFL 21 have officially been released, giving Falcons fans their first chance to see how their favorite players stack up in the game
Julio Jones rated third among receivers in 'Madden NFL 21'
news

Julio Jones rated third among receivers in 'Madden NFL 21'

Not since the 2013 season, when he missed all but five games due to injury, has Jones finished outside of the top three in receiving yards for a season
Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Russell Gage
news

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Russell Gage

Russell Gage enters the 2020 season as Atlanta's No. 3 receiver and could be destined for a breakout season based off his performance in 2019
SFTB: Hits and misses in the draft, cornerback, respecting Matt Ryan 
news

SFTB: Hits and misses in the draft, cornerback, respecting Matt Ryan 

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Early Bird Report: Why better protection for Matt Ryan is so important for Falcons
news

Early Bird Report: Why better protection for Matt Ryan is so important for Falcons

Today's Early Bird Report includes a stat unveiled by Pro Football Focus that illustrates why improved protection for Matt Ryan is vital
Tabeek: Something special brewing on defense and it's Grady Jarrett 
news

Tabeek: Something special brewing on defense and it's Grady Jarrett 

There might be a few players worth comparing to Grady Jarrett in terms of this all-decade team conversation, but the debate wouldn't last very long, writes Matt Tabeek
Todd Gurley on offseason training: 'I haven't worked this much in my life'
news

Todd Gurley on offseason training: 'I haven't worked this much in my life'

Despite the limitations COVID-19 has brought, Todd Gurley will be ready to go when the time comes to start practicing 
Todd Gurley confident in preparation heading into first season with Falcons 
news

Todd Gurley confident in preparation heading into first season with Falcons 

Todd Gurley talks about his confidence level, playing with Julio Jones and more in a recent conversation with Odell Beckham Jr. and Cam Newton 
Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Matt Hennessy
news

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Matt Hennessy

Despite entering his first season in the NFL, a good season from Matt Hennessy could propel Atlanta's offense to a new level
Early Bird Report: Maurice Jones-Drew predicts 'big year' from Todd Gurley
news

Early Bird Report: Maurice Jones-Drew predicts 'big year' from Todd Gurley

Today's Early Bird Report includes a ranking by former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew in which he predicts big things from Todd Gurley in 2020

Top News

Statement by Arthur M. Blank on the loss of two legendary civil rights leaders

Statement by Arthur M. Blank on the loss of two legendary civil rights leaders

Arthur M. Blank statement on the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis

Arthur M. Blank statement on the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis

The complete list of Falcons 'Madden NFL 21' ratings

The complete list of Falcons 'Madden NFL 21' ratings

Julio Jones rated third among receivers in 'Madden NFL 21'

Julio Jones rated third among receivers in 'Madden NFL 21'

Advertising