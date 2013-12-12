8 Favorite Features of Falcons Mobile

1. Fan Zone

If you're looking to have some fun on your phone, the Falcons Fan Zone has a few great options. Each week, we update the trivia question, poll and player meme photo so you can show off your knowledge, share your opinion or get your creative juices flowing. One of the most popular sections of this feature is the personalized virtual autograph from RB Steven Jackson. All you have to do is select the "Virtual Autograph, presented by Verizon" tab and enter your information to receive an instant virtual autograph. The "Video Board" tab allows you to upload a photo from your device that is placed onto a graphic of the Georgia Dome video board, so you can see what it would be like to be on the big screen. All of these features can be shared easily on social media.

If you are coming to a game, but are not sure how to get to the Georgia Dome, the Fan Zone is also your place for parking and directions. Once inside the Dome, the "Stadium Map" feature can help you find the nearest food, beverage or merchandise areas. Should you have a problem while at the game, you can also quickly contact Guest Assist by clicking the "Problem Reporting" tab and entering your issue.

2. Falcons News

As soon as you log in to the Falcons app, you will see a preview of the upcoming game and a list of the latest media. You can scroll through the list to see articles, audio, videos and photo galleries. Fans can also navigate to the media tab to better sort all of the options that are available.

3. Team Updates

Keeping up with the Falcons has never been easier. The Team tab in the app has the latest roster, depth chart and injury report all in one place. The roster will pull up stats, a headshot and a biography for each player. The depth chart can be sorted by offense, defense, or special teams and then by position.

4. Mobile Ticketing

You can now go green with mobile ticketing and have access to your tickets anytime, anywhere. All fans that purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster.com or the NFL Ticket Exchange can now choose "mobile delivery" as the delivery method. Users will have a QR code in their online Ticketmaster account that can be used at the Georgia Dome. "Passbook" users can save the QR code for even easier access to the ticket on gameday. Season Ticket Holders get the best advantage with access to mobile ticketing right in Falcons Mobile through their MyFalcons account. Just click the Account Login tab and navigate to "My Upcoming Events" where you can then view your tickets and the QR code to be used at the gate.

Falcons Mobile also gives fans the opportunity purchase tickets online, call the ticket office directly, or join the season ticket priority list.

5. Upgrades

Fans now have the opportunity to purchase in-game seat upgrades within Falcons mobile. Just head to the Tickets tab and click "In-Game Seat Upgrades." Fill out the requested information to see what upgrades are available for the game you are attending. This is a great way to get a little bit closer to the action!

6. Live Video

Fans that come to the games but want an extra look at the action can use the Live Video tab. Cameras are set up for an overhead view, sideline view, action view and the house program. These are only available inside the Georgia Dome on gameday using the DomeWiFi network.

7. League Updates

To keep up with the rest of the league throughout the year, the League tab provides all the information you need to keep track of other teams. You can check out division and conference standings, the latest scores and schedules for all 32 teams.

8. Fantasy

Be at the top of your game in your Fantasy league with expert analysis in the palm of your hand. The Fantasy tab has player news, rankings, projections, trends and other valuable information to help you get ahead. Fans can also sign up to participate in a variety of games and challenges.