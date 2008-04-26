2008 NFL Draft: Falcons select Matt Ryan in first round

(AP photo)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – With the No. 3 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected quarterback Matt Ryan out of Boston College on Saturday. Ryan is not only expected to compete for the starting job as a rookie, but he instantly becomes the new face of the franchise.

MORE ON THE 2008 DRAFT

When asked about picking Ryan, Falcons first-year general manager Thomas Dimitroff called Ryan "a prototypical quarterback" and singled out the quarterback's leadership abilities and toughness.

"I think with Matt, it's a combination of the intelligence he has, the leadership ability he has, and I can't stress enough, he has the ability to take not only the offense but the entire team," Dimitroff told the Associated Press. "He can throw in the pocket. He has the vision. He has a very nice ability to move laterally in the pocket. He's accurate underneath. He can also make the deep ball.