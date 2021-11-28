Twitter reacts to Cordarrelle Patterson's two touchdowns in first game since injury

In his first game back since being sidelined with an ankle injury, Cordarrelle Patterson made his presence felt quickly.
Patterson scored both of the Falcons touchdowns in the first half and gashed the Jaguars' defense for 84 yards on eight carries. Patterson's 27-yard rush early in the second quarter was the Falcons' longest rush all season.
The Falcons missed Patterson last week as they were shut out against the New England Patriots and rushed for just 40-yards as a team.
Here's how Twitter reacted: