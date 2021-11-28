Twitter reacts to Cordarrelle Patterson's two touchdowns in first game since injury

Patterson gashed the Jaguars' defense for 84 rushing yards in the first-half. 

Nov 28, 2021 at 02:34 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

AF_20211128_ATLatJAC_MM3_4434
Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 dives for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

In his first game back since being sidelined with an ankle injury, Cordarrelle Patterson made his presence felt quickly.

Patterson scored both of the Falcons touchdowns in the first half and gashed the Jaguars' defense for 84 yards on eight carries. Patterson's 27-yard rush early in the second quarter was the Falcons' longest rush all season.

The Falcons missed Patterson last week as they were shut out against the New England Patriots and rushed for just 40-yards as a team.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

