Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Falcons move up, Saints tumble

Sep 17, 2019 at 11:01 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

Tabeek_wk2_Power

As wild and unpredictable as Week 1 of the NFL season can be, Week 2 tends to be more of a reality check – we often find that teams aren't quite as good (or bad) as they looked coming out of the gates.

Such was the case, it appears, last week.

While the Patriots, Chiefs and Rams are all as good as advertised, some teams – see the Browns, Packers and Bears – got back to playing like we thought they would in 2019. Still, it's early and a lot can (and will) change between now and January.

RELATED CONTENT

The Falcons were also one of those teams that played better in Week 2, pulling out a hard-fought battle with the Eagles. It wasn't exactly pretty at times, but it doesn't always have to be – all the matters is the final score, and the Falcons picked up a big win and jumped a couple spot in this week's Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings.

So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 3 edition of my power rankings. Enjoy.

Table inside Article
1. Patriots (2-0) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Is anyone else starting to have flashbacks of the 2007 season? 1
Table inside Article
2. Chiefs (2-0) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
As Patrick Mahomes goes, so goes this potent Chiefs offense. 2
Table inside Article
3. Rams (2-0) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Big-time win over the Saints that changed the NFC landscape. 5
Table inside Article
4. Cowboys (2-0) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Dak Prescott is flourishing under Kellen Moore right now. 9
Table inside Article
5. Packers (2-0) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Strong division win at home over a very good Vikings team. 11
Table inside Article
6. Seahawks (2-0) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Big Ben or no Big Ben, going into Pittsburgh and winning is not easy. 8
Table inside Article
7. Saints (1-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Without Drew Brees, the Saints are simply not the same team. 3
Table inside Article
8. Vikings (1-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
They’re going to need more from Kirk Cousins to reach potential. 6
Table inside Article
9. Texans (1-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
They could easily be 2-0 right now. Big one vs. Chargers up next. 10
Table inside Article
10. 49ers (2-0) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
So, is it all finally coming together for the Niners? So far so good. 16
Table inside Article
11. Ravens (2-0) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
They’re 2-0 but look a little closer at the scores – and opponents. 12
Table inside Article
12. Falcons (1-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
They finally knocked off the Eagles and the defense looks … nasty. 14
Table inside Article
13. Eagles (1-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Took one on the chin against the Falcons and ran out of receivers. 7
Table inside Article
14. Titans (1-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
After blowing out the Browns, they lose at home to the Colts. Ouch. 13
Table inside Article
15. Browns (1-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Speaking of … Jets proved to be the perfect medicine to get on track. 17
Table inside Article
16. Colts (1-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Andrew Luck was 11-0 vs. Titans. Jacoby Brissett did his part Sunday. 19
Table inside Article
17. Bills (2-0) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
I’m starting to buy into the Bills, but I’m taking it slow. Very slow. 21
Table inside Article
18. Bears (1-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
They squeaked by a not-so-good Broncos team. Mitchell Trubisky underwhelms. 20
Table inside Article
19. Chargers (1-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Injuries and holdouts are catching up. Ugly game in Detroit, too. 4
Table inside Article
20. Steelers (0-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
What a difference a year makes: No Big Ben, no AB, no Le’Veon. 15
Table inside Article
21. Buccaneers (1-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Look what happens when Jameis Winston plays within the offense. 27
Table inside Article
22. Panthers (0-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
The 0-2 start is surprising, but I’m far from writing this team off. 18
Table inside Article
23. Raiders (1-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Fresh off a win, they came out swinging against KC. Then disappeared. 22
Table inside Article
24. Lions (1-0-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Two games into the season the Lions are unbeaten. Chew on that. 31
Table inside Article
25. Redskins (0-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
They opened ’19 vs. two rivals and put up a fight. Fights aren’t good enough. 26
Table inside Article
26. Cardinals (0-1-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
I don’t think these birds are going to be as bad as we all thought. For now. 29
Table inside Article
27. Bengals (0-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
I thought they’d play the 49ers tougher. Boy was I wrong. Not great, Bob. 23
Table inside Article
28. Giants (0-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Welcome to the NFL, Daniel Jones. Will the rookie give Big Blue a spark? 25
Table inside Article
29. Broncos (0-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
The offense just isn’t very good … and neither are the Broncos. 28
Table inside Article
30. Jets (0-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Can you play quarterback? Give the Jets a call. You might get a look. 24
Table inside Article
31. Jaguars (0-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
I love going for the win on the road with a backup QB. But I’m not a coach. 30
Table inside Article
32. Dolphins (0-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Those who say NFL teams don’t tank clearly aren’t paying attention to Miami. 32
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

MAILBAG

Do you have a question about the Falcons that you want answered? Ask a question here and it could be posted on AtlantaFalcons.com.

ASK HERE

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Packers can't lose, Cardinals fly as Cowboys drop, Browns disappoint and Falcons hold somewhat steady

See where the Falcons ended up after loss to Buffalo Bills
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Packers stay on top; Colts, Eagles and Bengals rise and Falcons move up

See where the Falcons ended up after victory over Detroit Lions
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Packers take top spot, Chiefs in second slot, Falcons fall after loss to 49ers

Saints the only NFC South team to move up; Bengals highest AFC North squad
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Buccaneers take top spot, Cardinals fall, Chiefs climb and Falcons rise after beating Panthers

Browns and 49ers move up after big wins that could impact AFC, NFC playoff races
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Cardinals remain on top, Lions get off the mat and Falcons fall after loss

Patriots among the NFL's elite after big win over Bills; Chiefs are back and scary as ever
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Cardinals remain on top, Saints fall and Falcons rise

Patriots, 49ers enter top tier after big wins
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Cardinals back on top, Chiefs keep rising and Falcons tumble after loss

Patriots, Colts and Vikings look like contenders after big wins
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Titans a new No. 1, Chiefs surge and Falcons fall a bit

Cowboys and Patriots rise, while Raiders and Chargers struggles continue
news

NFL Week 10 Power Rankings: Cardinals back on top, Titans rise and Falcons take a big jump

NFL hierarchy shakes up after several big teams fall
news

NFL Week 9 Power Rankings: Packers move to the top, Saints surge and Falcons fall back a bit

Cardinals don't drop far afterthe NFL's last unbeaten team goes down
news

NFL Week 8 Power Rankings: Cardinals stay on top, Bengals command respect and Falcons move on up 

Bucs move up to No. 2 spot, Saints stay in top half, Panthers fall fast
news

Bair's Week 7 NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals remain unbeaten, Ravens fly higher and Falcons stand pat after bye

Packers climb quickly, Raiders move up after big win

Top News

Why Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith are committed to collaboration entering pivotal Falcons offseason

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett's future, Matt Ryan and protecting him, the salary cap and NFL Draft strategy

'Looking for pressure players': Analyzing the moves the Falcons have to make in pass rush

Terry Fontenot discusses Falcons approach to signing their own free agents

Advertising