Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Falcons move up, Saints tumble

As wild and unpredictable as Week 1 of the NFL season can be, Week 2 tends to be more of a reality check – we often find that teams aren't quite as good (or bad) as they looked coming out of the gates.
Such was the case, it appears, last week.
While the Patriots, Chiefs and Rams are all as good as advertised, some teams – see the Browns, Packers and Bears – got back to playing like we thought they would in 2019. Still, it's early and a lot can (and will) change between now and January.
The Falcons were also one of those teams that played better in Week 2, pulling out a hard-fought battle with the Eagles. It wasn't exactly pretty at times, but it doesn't always have to be – all the matters is the final score, and the Falcons picked up a big win and jumped a couple spot in this week's Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings.
So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 3 edition of my power rankings. Enjoy.
|1. Patriots (2-0)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|
|Is anyone else starting to have flashbacks of the 2007 season?
|1
|2. Chiefs (2-0)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|As Patrick Mahomes goes, so goes this potent Chiefs offense.
|2
|3. Rams (2-0)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|Big-time win over the Saints that changed the NFC landscape.
|5
|4. Cowboys (2-0)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|Dak Prescott is flourishing under Kellen Moore right now.
|9
|5. Packers (2-0)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|Strong division win at home over a very good Vikings team.
|11
|6. Seahawks (2-0)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|Big Ben or no Big Ben, going into Pittsburgh and winning is not easy.
|8
|7. Saints (1-1)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|Without Drew Brees, the Saints are simply not the same team.
|3
|8. Vikings (1-1)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|They’re going to need more from Kirk Cousins to reach potential.
|6
|9. Texans (1-1)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|They could easily be 2-0 right now. Big one vs. Chargers up next.
|10
|10. 49ers (2-0)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|So, is it all finally coming together for the Niners? So far so good.
|16
|11. Ravens (2-0)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|They’re 2-0 but look a little closer at the scores – and opponents.
|12
|12. Falcons (1-1)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|They finally knocked off the Eagles and the defense looks … nasty.
|14
|13. Eagles (1-1)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|Took one on the chin against the Falcons and ran out of receivers.
|7
|14. Titans (1-1)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|After blowing out the Browns, they lose at home to the Colts. Ouch.
|13
|15. Browns (1-1)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|Speaking of … Jets proved to be the perfect medicine to get on track.
|17
|16. Colts (1-1)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|Andrew Luck was 11-0 vs. Titans. Jacoby Brissett did his part Sunday.
|19
|17. Bills (2-0)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|I’m starting to buy into the Bills, but I’m taking it slow. Very slow.
|21
|18. Bears (1-1)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|They squeaked by a not-so-good Broncos team. Mitchell Trubisky underwhelms.
|20
|19. Chargers (1-1)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|Injuries and holdouts are catching up. Ugly game in Detroit, too.
|4
|20. Steelers (0-2)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|What a difference a year makes: No Big Ben, no AB, no Le’Veon.
|15
|21. Buccaneers (1-1)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|Look what happens when Jameis Winston plays within the offense.
|27
|22. Panthers (0-2)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|The 0-2 start is surprising, but I’m far from writing this team off.
|18
|23. Raiders (1-1)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|Fresh off a win, they came out swinging against KC. Then disappeared.
|22
|24. Lions (1-0-1)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|Two games into the season the Lions are unbeaten. Chew on that.
|31
|25. Redskins (0-2)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|They opened ’19 vs. two rivals and put up a fight. Fights aren’t good enough.
|26
|26. Cardinals (0-1-1)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|I don’t think these birds are going to be as bad as we all thought. For now.
|29
|27. Bengals (0-2)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|I thought they’d play the 49ers tougher. Boy was I wrong. Not great, Bob.
|23
|28. Giants (0-2)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|Welcome to the NFL, Daniel Jones. Will the rookie give Big Blue a spark?
|25
|29. Broncos (0-2)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|The offense just isn’t very good … and neither are the Broncos.
|28
|30. Jets (0-2)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|Can you play quarterback? Give the Jets a call. You might get a look.
|24
|31. Jaguars (0-2)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|I love going for the win on the road with a backup QB. But I’m not a coach.
|30
|32. Dolphins (0-2)
|TABEEK'S TAKE
|PREVIOUS
|Those who say NFL teams don’t tank clearly aren’t paying attention to Miami.
|32
