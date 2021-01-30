T.J. Yates, former UNC and Falcons QB, joins coaching staff

Yates was a standout at the University of North Carolina from 2006-10 and was eventually drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Texans. As a player, Yates had three different stints with the Texans: from 2011-13, 2015 and a third one in 2017.

In five combined seasons with the Texans, Yates completed 176 of 320 pass attempts for 1,993 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Yates saw action in 22 games in seven seasons. He started 10 games and his record was 4-6.