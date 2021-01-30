T.J. Yates, former UNC and Falcons QB, joins coaching staff

Yates, a Marietta, Ga., native, spent the 2014 season with the Falcons

Jan 30, 2021 at 10:59 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AP_538551752434
AP Photo/Al Messerschmidt Archive

T.J. Yates, a former backup quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, has joined Arthur Smith's coaching staff, the team announced Saturday morning. Yates will be a passing game specialist.

Yates comes from Houston Texans, where he was the assistant quarterbacks coach last season. In 2019, he was an offensive assistant. In 2020, the Texans' offense averaged 375.3 total yards per game, 283.6 passing yards per game while averaging 24.0 points per game.

RELATED CONTENT

Yates, a Marietta, Ga., native, played one full season for the Falcons back in 2014. He played in one game, completing 3 of 4 passes for 64 yards and an interception.

AP_881471573158
AP Photo/Al Messerschmidt Archive

Yates was a standout at the University of North Carolina from 2006-10 and was eventually drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Texans. As a player, Yates had three different stints with the Texans: from 2011-13, 2015 and a third one in 2017.

In five combined seasons with the Texans, Yates completed 176 of 320 pass attempts for 1,993 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Yates saw action in 22 games in seven seasons. He started 10 games and his record was 4-6.

Aside from playing for the Falcons, Yates also played for the Miami Dolphins in 2016 and spent time during 2017 with the Buffalo Bills but was not on their active roster.

Related Content

news

Early Bird Report: Landing spots for Deshaun Watson being talked about, even with Falcons

It's hard for even Falcons fans to ignore the unfolding saga between Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans
news

Two more assistant coaches added to Falcons staff

Lanier Goethie named defensive assistant and Nick Perry is an assistant defensive backs coach
news

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Find out who draft experts across the country think the Falcons could select in the first round of the NFL Draft
news

Falcons add key member to front office

Falcons name Kyle Smith vice president of player personnel
news

Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Georgia native comes home to Falcons, five QBs go in top 10

Falcons land athletic quarterback who can extend plays with his legs and is accurate on the move
news

Derrick Henry: Arthur Smith going to do a great job as Falcons head coach 

All-Pro running back Derrick Henry believes Arthur Smith will do a great job in Atlanta 
news

Falcons hire Desmond Kitchings as running backs coach

The Falcons have hired Desmond Kitchings to coach the running backs
news

Falcons OC Dave Ragone reveals one thing he keeps hearing about Matt Ryan

Ragone has been around the NFL a long time, and there's one thing everyone says about his new quarterback
news

SFTB: Falcons still need O-line help, Micah Parsons, drafting a QB, trading down, Najee Harris

You've got questions about the Atlanta Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Falcons hire two more defensive assistants

Atlanta added Maryland defensive coordinator Jon Hoke as defensive backs coach and Ted Monachino as outside linebackers coach
news

How to watch the 2021 Senior Bowl: Time, TV, live stream

The Senior Bowl gives fans a chance to watch some of the draft's top entrants compete against one another

Top News

Early Bird Report: Landing spots for Deshaun Watson being talked about, even with Falcons

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

T.J. Yates, former UNC and Falcons QB, joins coaching staff

Two more assistant coaches added to Falcons staff

Advertising