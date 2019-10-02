Statement from Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the passing of Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill 

Oct 02, 2019 at 04:40 PM
AF_primary-300x285
Atlanta Falcons Staff
Bidwill2
AP/Ross D. Franklin

The Arizona Cardinals announced the death of owner Bill Bidwill on Wednesday. He was 88. Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank released the following statement:

"On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons and my family, our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bidwill family and the Cardinals' franchise at this time of tremendous loss. Bill was a quiet, yet influential man who had a profound impact on our league. Today we not only remember a good man, we remember a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and a champion for diversity across our league."

