Statement from Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the passing of Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill 

The Arizona Cardinals announced the death of owner Bill Bidwill on Wednesday. He was 88. Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank released the following statement:
"On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons and my family, our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bidwill family and the Cardinals' franchise at this time of tremendous loss. Bill was a quiet, yet influential man who had a profound impact on our league. Today we not only remember a good man, we remember a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and a champion for diversity across our league."