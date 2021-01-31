Statement from Arthur Blank on the passing of Patricia Rooney

"We are saddened by the passing of Patricia Rooney, the matriarch of the Rooney family and the Pittsburgh Steelers. A loving and caring soul who provided such a bright light for her family and for our world, Patricia took great pride in the NFL, her Steelers and her family's ambitions, especially those of her beloved husband Daniel. She has meant a great deal to me, and so many others across the league, and she will be missed dearly."