Statement from Arthur Blank on Georgia voting rights

Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank released a statement on Georgia voting rights

Mar 30, 2021 at 04:49 PM
AF_primary-300x285
Atlanta Falcons Staff
ArthurBlank_KC

The following is a statement from Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman, on Georgia voting rights.

"Every voice and every vote matters and should be heard through our democratic process in Georgia. The right to vote is simply sacred. We should be working to make voting easier, not harder for every eligible citizen. To that end, AMBSE leadership, along with our nonprofit partners, conveyed that ideal directly to state officials in recent weeks. Our businesses and family foundation will continue to actively support efforts that advance voting access for the citizens of Georgia and across the nation."

