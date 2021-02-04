'Shine a light on the issues that exist'

The capital expansion and programming will provide the opportunity to scale the work around civil and human rights, elevating The Center to a national leadership role. The work of the Truth and Transformation project, with a national expert advisory network in formation, aspires to lead a community process on truth and reconciliation in Atlanta, which would include changing the name of the Atlanta Race Riots of 1906 to a more historically accurate name.

A project partner, the Civil Rights Cold Cases Project at Emory University, is researching the lives — and deaths — of the riot's victims as a way to set the historical record straight about Atlanta's history with race and violence. Other project partners include the Emblematic Group (for VR storytelling) and Equitable Dinners (for community conversations).