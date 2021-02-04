'Shine a light on the issues that exist'

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced a five-year, $17 million grant to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights (The Center) in downtown Atlanta on Thursday. As part of The Center's capital expansion to add 20,000 square feet to the existing footprint and transform its programming, $15 million of the grant will fund The Center's new three-story West Wing.
An additional $2 million will be dedicated to new programming that seeks to connect our racial history to the present, bring diverse groups together, and make progress through conversation and leadership.