SFTB: Will the Falcons trade up? Questions about Ed Oliver, Shane Ray, running backs, more 

Matt: Always love to hear about Falcons fans in far-away states and countries! That's pretty cool, Alex. Look, it's great to speculate trades, but who says the Lions want to give up their spot and trade down? I try to avoid the mock trades and all of that speculation for the most part. The only rumor I've acknowledged in this space and in my mock drafts is the Cardinals' interest in Kyler Murray thus far. When it comes to defensive tackles, I think there's Quinnen Williams and everybody else. I do think Ed Oliver is a likely top-10 pick, too. Although I did play out one scenario in my latest mock draft where he fell to the 14th spot, but it's unlikely. If the Falcons are going to move up to get Williams or Oliver, it'll cost them. They have nine picks, but they may have to dip into future picks as well. Are they worth it? I think Williams is; Oliver if the price (in picks) isn't too crazy. But, again, you have to find a willing trade partner, too. If they stay put at 14, they'll likely have a shot a very good edge rusher like Montez Sweat and maybe even Rashan Gary, who can play inside or outside. I think your guy Christian Wilkins will be there, too. Clemson has three guys that are being projected as first-rounders – Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Wilkins. Think about that. If you were to take one of those guys and put him on, say, Cincinnati's defensive line, are they just as good? I'd say probably yes, but I sometimes wonder how much better guys look when they're surrounded by top talent at the collegiate level vs. a guy like Oliver. Sorry to ramble, but I think if the Sweat or Gary is available at 14, I'd pull the trigger. Another guy to watch is Brian Burns out of Florida State. The teams to watch from No. 5 to No. 9 – the Bucs, Giants, Jaguars, Lions and Bills. Those five could go in a number of directions; all wild cards in my opinion. I think there's a building consensus that Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams and Josh Allen will go in the top four picks. But we'll find out soon enough.