SFTB: Will the Falcons draft a RB? Questions about Freeman, Julio, Grady, trading down

Matt: Love knowing there are Falcons fans in Idaho! As to your first question, yes, I think there's a very good chance the Falcons take another running back in this draft. They have nine picks at the moment – that could change, right? – and I could one (or possibly two) being used on a back. I think one is more likely. Regardless, as we've seen the last two seasons – and as I noted above about Devonta Freeman – the Falcons have needed three running backs to get through the season, mainly due to injuries. Those guys take a beating; it's a tough position. Now, as far as Darwin Thompson goes … it's a tough call and here's why. I don't know his personal situation, but I wish there was more than one year to look at in terms of his total body of work. He played one season there before declaring. Based on what I've read about him, he's 5-foot-8, 200 pounds and scored 16 touchdowns on 176 touches in 2018. He might be smaller, but he's known to be a tough runner between the tackles and can catch the ball. All positives. There are some question marks about him, plus he doesn't have elite, breakaway speed. One scouting report on Thompson read: "He will be unable to outrun NFL speed to the corner so his future may be limited to what he can do between or over the tackles." It sounds like he'll be a late-round pick (Day 3) or an undrafted free agent, Parker. I honestly don't know a ton about him, but unless there aren't any red flags (i.e., off the field concerns), he'll end up in someone's camp and get a shot.