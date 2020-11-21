SFTB: Who will the Saints QB be? Thoughts on Matt Ryan, Raheem Morris, Harbaugh, Hammer and more

Clint from Hardy, GA Beek! What a critical stretch of games. I do not understand why you are a fan of Raheem Morris. He has been part of the problem since DQ hired him. He has proven he is a LOSER from his days with the Bucs. We have won 3 games that a high school coach could have won if they were coaching the Falcons. It's my HOPE, that AB FIRES everyone, INCLUDING THE WATERBOY and starts fresh. So how can you justify his record and hope he is our next coach? BAD, BAD, BAD, decision.

Matt: Clint, do you remember what Falcons owner Arthur Blank said when he made the decision to part ways with coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff? Let me remind you. "As everyone knows, this is a results business and I owe it to our fans to put the best product we can on the field. We have poured every resource possible into winning and will continue to do so, but the results of late do not meet our standard or what I've promised our fans. Therefore, we will install new coaching and personnel leadership of the Atlanta Falcons at the appropriate time. … I want them all to know that my commitment to winning has not wavered and I will continue to provide every resource possible to that end," Blank said. Raheem Morris was named the interim coach and he's taken an 0-5 team and gone 3-1 since. The Falcons could easily be 4-0, but they aren't. That's impressive, no matter how you slice it. Will Morris end up with the job heading into the 2021? No one knows that right now. But I don't know how you don't at least applaud the effort from Morris and that entire coaching staff in what's been a really difficult situation. And if they keep on winning with the brutal stretch of games ahead, Morris very well deserve consideration for that job. No doubt about it.