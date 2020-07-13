SFTB: Who benefits most if Fowler plays well, key to success in 2020

Richard from Newnan, GA Hey Beek, I have tried to remain optimistic about the 2020 season, but I have to admit my excitement for our Falcons is being tempered as the hopes of even having a season at all begin to dim amidst the pandemic. An empty stadium is just, well, it's just not football. I mean players can't play wearing masks, you can't social distance and block a corner blitz. At my age, football is the one thing left I really enjoy. I have all my life, but no cheerleaders AND politics? What are they doing? And more importantly, what are they going to do? At this point, I don't think we will ever see football again. "WE MUST SEE TODD GURLEY AND DONTA FOWLER IN THE RED AND BACK"!! Some way, somehow.

Matt: Hey, Richard. All I can tell you is that we – and I mean everyone in this country and, really, on this planet – need to get this right. We can (and must) take all the right precautions and get this virus under control because if we don't, more lives will be lost. And that's way worse than not seeing any football. I lost my father on May 28 to COVID-19. He was a big New York Giants fan and, really, just loved the game. This is bigger than football right now. And if we do the right things, we'll get the game and hopefully our way of life back to what it once was (or close to it). If we don't, then we risk losing a whole lot more. Let's flatten that curve (again), get a handle on this and play some football. And, yes, see Todd Gurley and Dante Fowler in those new uniforms.