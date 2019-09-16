SFTB: Thoughts on Matt Ryan, Falcons' run game, Dan Quinn's defense, Trent Williams, more

Aaron from Leitchfield, KY Hey Beek! Really fun and exciting game to watch last night, especially coming off last week's performance. We saw some of that nastiness Dan Quinn wanted. My question is in regard to our run game. Is there a reason that we're not dressing at least one of our big backs? I'm hoping the run game gets going soon, but I'd just love to see one of our bruisers out there on short-yardage scenarios. Rise Up!

Matt: One more time: for the second straight game the Falcons have faced one of the better defensive fronts in the league. The Vikings were fourth in total yards per game and ninth in scoring defense in 2018. The Eagles were seventh against the run and 12th in scoring defense last year. Both units have a lot of the same personnel and are very good. Give credit where credit is due. Devonta Freeman has missed 16 games the last two seasons, too. He's still working his way back, but I think he looked good at times – especially early on against the Eagles when he had little space to operate. The final numbers don't reflect an exceptional night, but I'm not concerned about it. Part of the problem is that the Eagles were bringing tons of pressure throughout the night and there just wasn't a ton of room to run. I'm not worried about the Falcons run game, but I do think they need to get it on track soon.