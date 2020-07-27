SFTB: The one stat that matters, key to offense, free agent moves, Biermann, bye week

Jesse from Farmerville, LA Hello Beek, it seems Atlanta is content with this set of corners. I am not; way too much youth. They have talent but not experience. I'm not sold on Oliver, either. Do you think we will sign a veteran CB? To me that is our weak spot.

Matt: This group is young, talented and, well, unproven. At the end of the day you've got to trust the coaches as well as general manager Thomas Dimitroff – they see these guys in meetings, workouts, practice and in the games much more than we do. And let's face it, no one thinks about it more than they do. The coaches know at the end of the day it's about winning and they're going to go with the players who give this team the best chance to get it done week in and week out. At this point, Jesse, just remain patient and watch how training camp plays out. If you read my comment above (and any of the previous remarks I've made here about certain veteran corners), you know how I feel about it.