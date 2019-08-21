SFTB: Questions about Dirk Koetter, Jermaine Grace, the kicking situation, uniforms, and bold predictions 

Rebecca from Woodstock, GA Hi, Matt. Enjoy reading SFTB. I check it out daily; you do an excellent job for all of us Falcons fans. Really no questions, but serious concerns about the defense. I thought it was great, but I WANT MATT BRYANT BACK and they need to keep MATT SIMMS OFF THE FIELD. Any word on Damontae Kazee's return? Thanks for all you do.

Matt: Hi, Rebecca. Thanks for the kind words – really appreciate that. Look, I think Giorgio Tavecchio will be fine – and so does Dan Quinn, which is all that really matters here. That said, if Tavecchio were to really struggle during the regular season, I'm sure the Falcons would make consider all of their options. Until then, it's Tavecchio's job to lose. Remember, he was perfect on all of his field goal and extra point attempts when he played last season. As far as Damontae Kazee is concerned, he has been ruled out for the Thursday night's game against the Redskins. It's a preseason game and I think they'll make sure he's 100 percent and ready to go for Week 1 against the Vikings. That's all that really matters right now.