SFTB: Is QB talk a smokescreen? Kyle Pitts, taking best available vs. needs, more

Jerry from Hinesville, GA

Hey Beek! It's been a while, lol. I was just looking at our needs at certain positions. Let's address the tricks first. There is no way we draft a QB in the first round. All the interest we are showing in the QB position is just a smoke screen. We won't draft a QB until the third round, unless we trade down in the first and get another second-round pick. I'm hoping we trade down in the first. Pick an OL first, edge or RB second, QB or CB third, safety fourth. I know we're hurting in the secondary, but I don't think this is a great CB class. I also don't see this as a strong edge class. With that being said, we should look at QB, OL, and RB in rounds 1,2, and 3. We can search for hidden gems in rounds 4-7. What do you think?

Matt: This is just my opinion, but I can see the Falcons moving on Matt Ryan in the next year or two, especially if the team continues to miss the postseason. If the team makes aa dramatic turnaround in the next year or two and Ryan continues to put up solid numbers (and more importantly, thrives in this offense), I could see things getting interesting there. His current deal runs through the 2023 season. I think this new regime plans to put its stamp on this team and build it so that they can have sustained long-term success. Terry Fontenot has acknowledged that the No. 4 spot is valuable – and it's also not a position they want to be in anytime soon. That is why drafting a quarterback is definitely on the table. A lot will come into play – and we may not know the how or why for some time afterwards. It will depend on what happens with the picks ahead of the Falcons, possible trade offers, etc. This isn't some choreographed smoke screen though. If you see a potential franchise quarterback and he's atop your draft board, I believe you've got to take him. You don't draft for needs; take the best player available. The Falcons have just six picks (and likely a couple of compensatory picks in the later rounds).

Falcons 2021 picks

No. 4 (first round)

No. 35 (second round)

No. 68 (third round)

No. 99 (fourth round)

No. 132 (fifth round)

No. 163 (sixth round)