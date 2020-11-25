SFTB: Hopes, dreams and Falcons' path to playoffs

Matt: Hey, Michael. The eight sacks definitely hurt, especially with six of them coming on third down. So did the nine sacks the Falcons surrendered to New Orleans when they faced them last before Sunday's loss (Thanksgiving Day in 2019). That's 17 in the last two games. To be fair, all eight of those sacks aren't on just the offensive line. The Falcons' receivers, who struggled to get separation, and Matt Ryan, who held the ball too long at times, should shoulder some of the blame. And heading into Sunday's game, Ryan had been sacked a total of 19 times, or an average of about two sacks a game. That's a significant improvement over the last two seasons and it's been one of the brighter spots during what's turning out to be another down year for the Falcons. As far as the draft goes, Michael, if the Falcons are picking in the top 10 (or higher) they will go with the best available player. At least that's the hope. Right now, if the season were to end today, the Falcons would be picking ninth overall. I wrote a story on that, including their history of picking at the No. 9 spot. Check it out.