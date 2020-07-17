SFTB: Hits and misses in the draft, cornerback, respecting Matt Ryan 

Jared from Phoenix, AZ Hey Beek!! I can see the fan excitement starting to gain as we get closer to the season. I'll definitely have more questions after a few preseason games (if we have them). I went to Ole Miss so I know a lot about the players who were there when I was. One of those guys being Laquon Treadwell. Any chance he can take that third spot from Russell Gage? I remember Treadwell being a big physical receiver; hoping that Julio Jones can teach him a thing or two. I just felt like he never really got a chance on the Vikings, but I wasn't at practice every day to see the work ethic. Thoughts? And just an off the wall thought ... there was another guy on that team named Robert Nkemdiche, DT, drafted late in the first to the Cardinals. Last I heard he was a cut and a free agent. Maybe someone to take Beek, lol. Stay cool Beek!

Matt: Hey, Jared. Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL. Nothing. While Russell Gage has done really well during his first two seasons in Atlanta and appears to be the early favorite to lock down that No. 3 spot behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, certainly a guy like Laquon Treadwell could come in, have one heck of a camp and challenge for that same spot. That's what you'd like to see, anyway. I was asked about Treadwell back in June and whether he could surprise some people here in Atlanta. Treadwell was the Vikings' first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, taken No. 23 overall. For a number of reasons, Treadwell didn't play up to those lofty expectations and the production wasn't there. Some labeled him a bust. The Vikings declined to pick up his fifth-year option in 2019 and when no one picked him up, he re-signed with Minnesota in September. Will a fresh start make a difference for Treadwell? Some think so, and the Falcons clearly like the potential of the 6-foot-2, 215-pound receiver out of Mississippi. I'm on the fence when it comes to Treadwell. I think he'll get a shot to prove himself and earn that No. 3 spot, but I also think he has tough competition with Gage. I think Gage is the favorite to win that job right now and that battle will be fun to watch.