SFTB: Hairy battle at TE, big year for Takk, adding Everson Griffen? 

Jerry from Hinesville, GA Hello friend! I'm baaaaack! First, I want to comment on the excitement around Hayden Hurst. And I'll do that with my best Beek impression. "Pump your brakes folks, there's a reason they let him walk." It wasn't money because he was still under his rookie contract. Next, I want to comment on the elephant in the room. We still need a lot of help on defense. We need another proven linebacker and a veteran edge rusher to help Dante Fowler, and an insurance veteran corner. If we had any holes on offense it would definitely be guard and swing tackle. Your thoughts Beek.

Matt: Haha! Good to have you back, Jerry. Not a bad impression, but I never use the word "pump." It's always "tap the brakes." Small technicality. Your assessment is spot on, for the most part. I'm most concerned about the secondary. I know the group they've assembled is young, talented and has shown some promise at times. But it's also inexperienced, lacks depth and has some unknowns at the moment. If, for instance, A.J. Terrell isn't a starter from Day 1, that could be problematic. I mentioned a list of available free agent cornerbacks on Wednesday here. But we'll wait and see what happens there. I agree about the edge rusher position, too. The Falcons are an injury away from some big problems. Takk McKinley has had his medical issues and Steven Means is coming back from a season-ending injury. I would like to see some proven depth added there, but as we all know that can be pricey as proven defensive ends usually aren't walking the streets. Jadeveon Clowney won't come cheap for whichever team signs him, for instance. I'm not as worried about linebacker, to be honest. I think the Falcons will find some depth there (and I also anticipate them running a lot of two-linebacker sets this season). And we all know how I feel about the offensive line. For the last three seasons there have been question marks and issues surrounding this group. It's time to solidify the left guard spot and this unit must improve as a whole when it comes to pass protection and opening running lanes. And for what it's worth, I think Hayden Hurst will end up being a steal for the second-round pick the Falcons gave up to get him. Until he proves it on the field, though, tap the brakes!