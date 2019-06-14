SFTB: Falcons' chances of winning the NFC South if this scenario unfolds, questions on defense

Matt: My first thought was it's too bad they didn't track sacks when Claude Humphrey played, Justin. Humphrey was a dominant player who could not only get to the quarterback, but opponents feared him (that's him in the photo above sacking the late Ken Stabler during the 1975 Pro Bowl). Humphrey should be considered the standard when it comes to great Falcons pass rushers. I always say the great players – the great TEAMS – can impose their will on other teams when it matters most. The Falcons have had players flash greatness, but not consistently over a period of time. You mentioned Takk McKinley, Vic Beasley and John Cominsky. All three are young players (Cominsky is a rookie!) and sometimes it takes time to develop into a great pass rusher, Justin. Go back and look at Demarcus Lawrence's stats. He has 25 sacks over the last two seasons, but only had nine during his first three seasons. Yes, he missed some time with injuries and some other injuries, but it took time and patience. And now it has paid off for the Cowboys – and for Lawrence in a big way. I think with Dan Quinn calling the defense, we're going to see some new wrinkles and more aggressiveness out of this unit. For now, all you can do is have faith in DQ and remain patient with these young edge rushers. Also … I still think the Falcons could add another player or two before the season starts. Stay tuned.