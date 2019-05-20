SFTB: Expectations for Matt Ryan, offensive line, Falcons defense under Quinn, more

Matt: You know, there was a point during the first half of the 2018 season where Matt Ryan's numbers were just as good as his 2016 numbers (pace-wise). But, as we all know, the only stats that truly matter are in the win-loss column. When the winning percentage is down, individual accomplishments tend to get overlooked or don't mean as much. Just look at the seasons both Ryan and Julio Jones had statistically in 2018. I wrote a column about it here. But back to Ryan. I like that you used the word "hopeful" in describing the offensive line changes because it's important to note that the new-look Falcons have yet to play a meaningful down or even practice with pads on yet. It'll take some time to build some cohesion and chemistry. This group is bigger, deeper and younger than last season's unit. The expectations are high, and I feel confident that they'll meet them, unless something unforeseen happens. I also expect Matt Ryan to have another strong and efficient season, too. The real key for this offense, though, will be the running game. It appears that Devonta Freeman will be at full strength by training camp and that'll be huge – for the offense and Ryan. If all goes well, Ryan should have a solid year and the Falcons should be extremely competitive. How many wins? Well, who knows at this point – it's such a long season. If they can tally 10 or 11 wins, that should be good enough to reach the postseason and, as we all know, you've got to in it to win it (the Super Bowl, that is).