SFTB: Drafting running backs, franchise tag options, Kyle Pitts, and how good is Travis Etienne?

Beek: Hi, Katy. I think Kyle Pitts is a special talent. It would not surprise me one bit if a team falls in love with him and take him in the top 10 or even the top five – and that's rare for the tight end position. But Pitts has rare talent. I think it would be fun to see him in a Falcons uniform, too, but I think the Falcons have bigger needs to address. It's clear that the Falcons know that picking in the top five doesn't happen a lot – unless you're a perennial loser – and they plan on taking advantage of that. Which leads me to quarterback. Great quarterbacks are hard to come by, and that's why so many of the good ones in college are picked very high in the draft. I think the Falcons will consider their future and the quarterback position before the draft – and once the draft begins. You never know what will happen, or what teams might do in terms of trades (and offers). That all said, I think Kyle Trask was pretty good in college, but not great. I think he'll be drafted, likely on Day 2 (the second or third round). Where he goes, the talent around him, the system he'll be in – will all be factors in his long-term success. I don't think the Falcons would draft a backup quarterback. If they draft one, it's because they view him as a starter at some point in the future.